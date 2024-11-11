Advertisement
Joao Pereira named as Sporting Lisbon head coach after Ruben Amorim departure

AFP
Joao Pereira was announced as Sporting's new head coach on Monday
Joao Pereira was announced as Sporting's new head coach on MondayJOSE SENA GOULAO / EPA / Profimedia
Joao Pereira (40) will take over from Manchester United-bound Ruben Amorim (39) as head coach of Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese champions announced on Monday.

He will step up from his role as reserve-team boss following Amorim's departure to Old Trafford.

Sporting staged a dramatic fightback from two goals down to win 4-2 at Braga on Sunday in Amorim's final match in charge and maintain their 100-percent record in the Primeira Liga this season.

Pereira, a former Portugal right-back who enjoyed three spells at Sporting as a player, will hold his first press conference as boss later on Monday, Sporting said on social media.

Amorim left to take over at Man United following the sacking of Erik ten Hag after a golden spell in the Portuguese capital, taking Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in 2021 before regaining the trophy last season.

They also sit second in the Champions League table after thumping Manchester City 4-1 last week in Amorim's last home game as coach.

FootballJoao PereiraSporting LisbonLiga Portugal
