'Unbeatable' Porto name Vitor Bruno as new coach to replace Sergio Conceicao

Bruno is unveiled as manager
Bruno is unveiled as managerProfimedia
Portuguese side Porto appointed Vitor Bruno (41), the former assistant to his predecessor Sergio Conceicao, as their new coach on Friday.

Bruno has signed a two-year contract until 2026 with the club he has been with since 2017, the club said in a statement.

"A new chapter. Vítor Bruno is our new coach," Porto posted on social media.

Conceicao left this week after seven seasons at the helm, steering Porto to 11 trophies including the Portuguese Cup last month with a 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon and three league titles in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Things soured in his last campaign with Porto finishing third in the league - 18 points behind champions Sporting Lisbon - but Bruno promised the fans that he would return the club to the pinnacle of Portuguese football.

"We'll be unbeatable in terms of character, ambition, passion for our work and embodying the spirit of FC Porto's members and fans," said Bruno in a press conference.

"I know it's a difficult mission. I'm aware of that. But it's a mission I want to live and I really want to win.

From here on in, it's hands on, fighting together, intertwined, entrenched in each other and fighting for Porto's success."

This is Bruno's first job as head coach having previously worked as an assistant in a number of clubs including top Portuguese sides Braga and Guimaraes, and French club Nantes.

Conceicao had recently extended his contract but the arrival of former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas as club president precipitated his departure.

FootballVitor BrunoFC PortoLiga Portugal
