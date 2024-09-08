Advertisement
  4. Ben Yedder to go on trial for 'sexual assault while intoxicated'

Ben Yedder to go on trial for 'sexual assault while intoxicated'

Wissam Ben Yedder has been accused of another sexual crime
Wissam Ben Yedder has been accused of another sexual crime
According to information published early this evening by L'Equipe, Wissam Ben Yedder (34) was taken into police custody at the end of last week in connection with a new case of sexual misconduct. He will stand trial for "sexual assault while intoxicated" on October 15th.

Wissam Ben Yedder's case is getting worse. While an investigation into him and his brother for "rape, attempted rape and sexual assault" was opened just over a year ago, the former AS Monaco striker, who is currently without a contract, was reportedly taken into police custody last weekend, according to L'Equipe.

The French international is once again accused of sexual assault, this time while drunk by a 23-year-old woman. The incident is said to have occurred on Friday night. He is also alleged to have resisted arrest.

He will appear in court on October 15th. Time has been allowed for a psychological examination of the alleged victim.

Placed under judicial supervision, his remand in custody was rejected, but the public prosecutor has lodged an appeal.

