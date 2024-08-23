Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Paris Saint-Germain pass Lille test to maintain perfect start in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain pass Lille test to maintain perfect start in Ligue 1

PSG won 3-1 away at Lille on Sunday
PSG won 3-1 away at Lille on SundayČTK / Panoramic / Laurent Sanson via Profimedia
Paris Saint-Germain maintained their 100% winning start to the new season, beating Lille 3-1 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy to extend their remarkable unbeaten away run in Ligue 1 to 26 matches.

No side accumulated more points on their own turf in Ligue 1 than Lille last term, with just one defeat coming from their prior 15 home league games.

They’d failed to win any of the prior six league head-to-heads, however, and Luis Enrique’s men were straight onto the front foot again here as Ousmane Dembele was twice denied by Lucas Chevalier in the opening stages.

Those saves so nearly paid dividends for the hosts when Edon Zhegrova’s cutback found Bafode Diakite in the box, but the defender’s effort came back off the post.

Having survived that scare, the Parisians would soon open the scoring from the penalty spot. Alexsandro’s reckless tackle on Dembele inside the box left the referee no choice but to award a spot-kick, and Vitinha stepped up to stroke home from 12 yards in nonchalant fashion.

PSG’s lead was doubled within three minutes of the deadlock being broken, with the champions carving their hosts open on the counter, allowing Marco Asensio to slip Bradley Barcola in, and the Frenchman made no mistake in curling home a goal that gave Bruno Genesio’s men a mountain to climb if they were to get back into the game.

And while the Mastiffs were a more positive outfit following the restart, it was the visitors who continued to look more dangerous. Chevalier continued to bail his defence out, making a sharp reflex save with his leg to deny Asensio before cleaning up Barcola’s tame effort.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The introduction of Jonathan David and PSG old boy Thomas Meunier swung the momentum and put Lille on top, and that pressure eventually told as Zhegrova arrowed a low strike into the bottom corner from range to halve the hosts’ deficit.

That set up a grandstand finish, and within four minutes of equalising Lille thought they’d grabbed an equaliser through Tiago Santos, though their celebrations were cut short by the offside flag.

That proved something of a false dawn as PSG battened down the hatches, and eventually put the game beyond sight when Randal Kolo Muani netted their third in stoppage time.

Desire Doue’s industry to win the ball back was rewarded as his cross was nodded in by Kolo Muani, securing a victory that saw them win their first three league games for the sixth time in 10 seasons.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1LillePSG
Related Articles
Luis Enrique happy with Paris Saint-Germain squad quality
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins, Juventus & Roma play out draw
Updated
Mbappe's first LaLiga goals fire Real Madrid past Betis and back to winning ways
Juventus and Roma share the spoils in Turin as Motta's magic wears off
Ten Hag no magician, but insists Manchester United will come good
Salah pressures Liverpool over contract talks after downing Manchester United
Sevilla continue winless start to LaLiga season with home loss to Girona
Eddie Howe relieved after Newcastle's 'massive' win over Tottenham
Enzo Maresca wants VAR to intervene over bookings after Will Hughes escape
Record-breaking Muller scores as Bayern Munich down Freiburg in Bundesliga
Most Read
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins, Juventus & Roma play out draw
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Arsenal's Rice expresses shock at 'harsh' red card in Brighton draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings