EXCLUSIVE: Nantes new signing Sorba Thomas ready "to play with a smile on my face"

Having arrived at FC Nantes on loan from Huddersfield Town, Sorba Thomas (25) has already established himself as a potential first-team regular in Antoine Kombouaré's mind. Speaking to Flashscore, the Welsh international spoke about his adaptation to Ligue 1, his new club and his spectacular style of play.

Thomas's debut in Ligue 1 was nothing short of spectacular. Although the crossbar denied the Welshman a goal, the right-winger immediately put himself in the spotlight with Nantes. With his first game at La Beaujoire just around the corner, the London-born winger took the time to tell Flashscore all about himself, stressing the joy he takes in playing and the pleasure he wants to give the Canaries fans.

Flashscore: You played your first Ligue 1 match at Toulouse. What was that like for you?

Thomas: "It was a good experience, really different from what I was used to in the Championship. The fans are more present, which is always good. There were two good teams but we ended up with a 0-0 draw."

Your debut could have been perfect because you came close to scoring a wonderful goal.

"I know. (smiles) I had a chance to put the ball in the back of the net but it wasn't to be. But it's good that I'm able to position myself in those areas of the pitch. My time will come."

You presented yourself in the best possible way. And it's not often we see Welsh players in France.

"Yes, that's true. That's what the coach told me too. There have been a few (Jordan James has just signed for Rennes). Maybe more will come in the future."

Have you sought advice from your compatriots? Aaron Ramsey, who played for Nice, comes to mind.

"You know, we want to follow in the footsteps of the Welsh legends. We'd like to win the same trophies, even if you never know what might happen. When you see people like him coming to play in Ligue 1, it just goes to show how famous it is. When the opportunity presented itself to me, I didn't think twice."

"It's always good to know you can hear the truth".

You played for Huddersfield for several seasons (three-and-a-half years, apart from a six-month loan spell at Blackburn), how did your transfer to Nantes go?

"The agents showed a lot of interest. I spoke with the coach and the people at the club, the project is important and Nantes has a great history. And as I said, I didn't think about it. I can play in one of the best leagues in the world. Here, I can enjoy and develop my football."

You're mainly a right-winger, but you can also play just about anywhere. What kind of player are you?

"I'm someone who responds to what the coach asks and gives 100%. I'll do whatever it takes to help the team. I have a good range of play. I'm not just someone who's going to take throw-ins or take set-pieces. I can do different things. I'm a winger with a direct style. I put a lot of energy on the pitch to help both defensively and offensively. I wouldn't say I'm a great goalscorer, but when it comes to creating chances and distributing assists, I show my strengths. I help the team and the team helps me."

You're also a player who likes to entertain spectators. On Sunday, you'll be visiting La Beaujoire. Do you know the atmosphere there?

"Last week, I noticed that the stands were very noisy, sometimes as noisy as the Toulouse fans. I can't wait! We trained in the stadium today and just seeing it was incredible. My family will be there. It'll be a great opportunity for them to blend into the environment and enjoy it too. In my case, it will also be an opportunity to put on a show for the fans and bring them the three points."

Antoine Kombouare is a very strong personality in French football. When he has something to say, he says it. Do you like his management style?

"Yes, he's kind and he says what needs to be said. It's always good to know that you can hear the truth. It's good for my development. It's good for everyone."

The team is very cosmopolitan. Have you already made any connections with your teammates?

"English isn't the first language of the whole squad, but my teammates try to talk to me. I'm someone who understands signs visually. I understand quickly, but it helps to be spoken to in English. They've tried to teach me some French too. I'm starting to learn. I like it here."

You come from the Championship. Recently, several players from this division have been recruited, such as Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr last season at Marseille, and Jonathan Rowe will be following in their footsteps in the next few hours. How would you define the level and why come to France?

"Everyone in England wants to play in the best leagues, with the best players and the best teams. Ligue 1 makes that possible. Just look at what it did for Lionel Messi! It affects a lot of people around the world. Of course, many people also want to play in the Premier League. For me, the French league is intense. I saw it last week. I realised just how competitive it is. And the fans are really present and involved."

Nantes has a real culture of training and playing, and the fans have a lot of expectations. Do you think you're in the right place?

"Yes, you have to have expectations, and that's always good. I always set myself goals. I just want to enjoy myself, have fun with my football and entertain the fans at home and away. I want them to leave the stadiums saying 'Sorba Thomas did this and that', talking about the team... I want to play with a smile on my face and the results will come with it."

Do you feel any pressure from the fans?

"I'm definitely more integrated into the team now. It's the perfect time for us to pull together. I help them and they help me. I don't feel any pressure. I'm doing the sport I've loved since I was a kid. In fact, I play like the kid who had a ball in the suburbs of London, having fun with his friends. You have to like that. That's what I do."

You played in the 2022 World Cup: is coming to Nantes the best way to show yourself and play in a second World Cup in two years' time?

"Yes, of course. We're entering a new era in Welsh football. We have a new staff. The players are playing in competitive leagues. I'm focusing on myself and Nantes. I hope the coach will follow suit and that I'll be part of the revival. All I can do is do my job on the pitch. I want people to see that I'm ready and that I'm improving."

What can we wish you for this season?

"Excitement. Opportunities. Lots of smiles. There are bound to be more difficult moments, but I'm a very optimistic and positive person who will bounce back by talking and giving my all on the pitch."