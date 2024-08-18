Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Luis Enrique adamant PSG in no hurry to buy despite Goncalo Ramos injury

Luis Enrique adamant PSG in no hurry to buy despite Goncalo Ramos injury

Goncalo Ramos limps off during PSG's match against Le Havre
Goncalo Ramos limps off during PSG's match against Le HavreProfimedia
Paris St Germain will not rush into the transfer market even after the injury to striker Goncalo Ramos (23), manager Luis Enrique (54) said on Thursday, with the club unwilling to pay over the odds for any player.

Ramos injured his ankle in last weekend's 4-1 win at Le Havre and is expected to be out for up to three months, a major blow to a team which already needs to find a goal scorer to replace Kylian Mbappe after his departure to Real Madrid.

"It's a shame, it's always sad when you lose a player, but it doesn't change anything. We have a very good team, I have great confidence in all the players who make up my squad," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Friday's game with Montpellier.

"We already have a team here which won the league, so we are observing the transfer window and we will see if a player comes up at a normal price.

"If it is a silly price, we won't. We are not in a rush."

The manager explained the difficulties for a club like PSG when they do look to buy a player, or anything else for that matter.

PSG and Montpellier past meetings
PSG and Montpellier past meetingsFlashscore

"When a big team like Paris Saint-Germain has to buy a washing machine, instead of four euros it costs 400, and then the washing machine has to work like a washing machine that costs 400 euros, but it only costs four euros," he said.

"But we have already worked well last year with magnificent arrivals and this year I already have a team that has improved in all areas.

"So we have no emergency, I repeat, no emergency, but I repeat, we are always attentive and likely to improve things at the same time."

PSG host Montpellier, and last season had a 3-0 win at Parc des Princes and beat them 6-2 away from home, but the manager is not expecting an easy game.

"It's difficult because it's the beginning of the season, there is no team that is 100% yet," he said.

"But we have a lot of hope, we are very motivated, tomorrow's match means getting back in touch with our supporters and we hope to win at the end and that the fans have a good time, that's our goal."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballRamos GoncaloPSGMontpellierLigue 1
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON, Manchester City and Gundogan nearing reunion
OPINION: Ugarte and Chilwell? Why signing the Chelsea left-back makes sense for Man United
Lille's Angel Gomes released from hospital after head injury
Show more
Football
West Ham boss Lopetegui will be glad to see the transfer window shut
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku closing in on Napoli move, Ugarte set to join Manchester United
Updated
The top five U20 Brighton players to watch this season
Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for exit from Newcastle
Hurzeler backs record-signing Rutter to be a 'big player' at Brighton
Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface suspended and fined by German FA after Super Cup controversy
Who are the best FPL players for Gameweek Two?
Fulham sign Norway midfielder Sander Berge from Burnley
Kompany's Bayern look to reclaim Bundesliga crown from Leverkusen
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku closing in on Napoli move, Ugarte set to join Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo launches his own YouTube channel
Sterling open to transfer offers as Chelsea career looks to be over
Jannik Sinner hopes to tune out the noise amid doping storm for US Open campaign

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings