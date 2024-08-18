Luis Enrique adamant PSG in no hurry to buy despite Goncalo Ramos injury

Ramos injured his ankle in last weekend's 4-1 win at Le Havre and is expected to be out for up to three months, a major blow to a team which already needs to find a goal scorer to replace Kylian Mbappe after his departure to Real Madrid.
"It's a shame, it's always sad when you lose a player, but it doesn't change anything. We have a very good team, I have great confidence in all the players who make up my squad," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Friday's game with Montpellier.
"We already have a team here which won the league, so we are observing the transfer window and we will see if a player comes up at a normal price.
"If it is a silly price, we won't. We are not in a rush."
The manager explained the difficulties for a club like PSG when they do look to buy a player, or anything else for that matter.
"When a big team like Paris Saint-Germain has to buy a washing machine, instead of four euros it costs 400, and then the washing machine has to work like a washing machine that costs 400 euros, but it only costs four euros," he said.
"But we have already worked well last year with magnificent arrivals and this year I already have a team that has improved in all areas.
"So we have no emergency, I repeat, no emergency, but I repeat, we are always attentive and likely to improve things at the same time."
PSG host Montpellier, and last season had a 3-0 win at Parc des Princes and beat them 6-2 away from home, but the manager is not expecting an easy game.
"It's difficult because it's the beginning of the season, there is no team that is 100% yet," he said.
"But we have a lot of hope, we are very motivated, tomorrow's match means getting back in touch with our supporters and we hope to win at the end and that the fans have a good time, that's our goal."