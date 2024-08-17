Advertisement
  4. Lille's Angel Gomes released from hospital after head injury

Lille's Angel Gomes released from hospital after head injury

Gomes has now been released from hospital
Reuters
Lille midfielder Angel Gomes (23) has been released from hospital after being knocked unconscious during Saturday's Ligue 1 game at Stade Reims.

The match was held up as Gomes was treated on the pitch for over 30 minutes after colliding with Reims midfielder Amadou Kone in the 11th minute.

The former Manchester United player was taken away on a stretcher as fans of both clubs chanted his name.

Kone was sent off following the incident, with Lille winning the game 2-0.

"I'm okay, I'm back home. I've been looked after and I'm feeling good," Englishman Gomes said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday. "I want to thank all the medical staff at the club and hospital who looked after me.

"This crazy collision, these things happen in football. But the most important (thing) is that I'm okay. We won three points."

Gomes also thanked fans of both clubs for their "overwhelming" support.

"P.S. Remind me not to jump for no more headers," he wrote in a caption.

