Lille's Angel Gomes doing well in hospital after serious head injury, club says

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes (23) is doing well after he was hospitalised with a serious head injury that knocked him unconscious during Saturday's Ligue 1 fixture at Stade Reims, club President Olivier Letang said.

The match was held up as Gomes was treated on the pitch for over 30 minutes after colliding with Reims midfielder Amadou Kone in the 11th minute. He was taken away on a stretcher as fans of both clubs chanted the former Manchester United player's name.

The game resumed with Kone sent off and 34 minutes added to the first half. Lille won 2-0, with Bafode Diakite and Jonathan David scoring towards the end of each half.

"Angel Gomes is doing pretty well, but we'll wait to find out how he spends the night, with his additional tests, before saying that we have a definitive 'happy ending'," Letang said after the match.

Lille head coach Bruno Genesio said he immediately knew the injury was serious and he was frustrated that the medical treatment on the field was not done faster.

"We were very, very scared. The latest news is rather reassuring, but it's better to be cautious," Genesio said in a post-match interview.

"I was angry, because it's hard to see one of your players on the ground. We spend a lot of time together, we're a family, and to see one of our players attacked, because it is an attack, is very difficult to live with."

Genesio said some of his players were on the verge of tears during the ordeal.

"Well done for getting the job done, because it's never easy, and a big thought for Angel, we're pleased to have the first reassuring news," he added.

"Angel asked if he was going to play on (next) Saturday, which is a good sign if he's got a sense of humour. For me the match was secondary tonight."