Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Former Hull boss Rosenior appointed new Strasbourg coach

Former Hull boss Rosenior appointed new Strasbourg coach

Rosenior appointed new Strasbourg coach
Rosenior appointed new Strasbourg coachProfimedia
Former Derby and Hull boss Liam Rosenior has been appointed as coach of Strasbourg, the French Ligue 1 outfit said on Thursday.

The former Premier League player who is now 40 takes over from Frenchman Patrick Vieira, who left last week "by mutual agreement" with his name mentioned as a possible successor to axed USA coach Gregg Berhalter.

"His arrival will allow us to keep growing. He has a reputation for developing talent and we welcome him to the Alsace region," said Strasbourg president Marc Keller.

Rosenior played in the Premier League for Fulham, Reading, Hull and Brighton before retiring in 2018 to go into coaching.

He started as assistant to Wayne Rooney at Derby County before taking over from the former England forward on an interim basis.

From November 2022 to May this year he was in charge of Championship side Hull City.

Rosenior said he was delighted to be joining a club with such passionate support.

"I can't wait to get started," he said.

Strasbourg came 13th in the French top flight last season and play at Montpellier in their opener August 18th.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Rosenior LiamStrasbourgHull City
Related Articles
Strasbourg part ways with coach Patrick Vieira after one season
Bordeaux relegated to French third-tier after withdrawing appeal
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joins Marseille on loan from Tottenham
Show more
Football
Bonmati leads Spain to comeback win over Japan, Germany impress against Australia
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Fenerbahce sign En Nesyri, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
Updated
France international Clauss joins Nice from Ligue 1 rivals Marseille
Bordeaux set to give up professional status as financial woes spiral
Levi Colwill and James McClean brawl during friendly between Chelsea and Wrexham
New Barcelona boss Flick hails 'unbelievable' EURO 2024 star Yamal
De Bruyne informs Manchester City of plans to stay despite Saudi interest
Olympic organisers want answers after Argentina vs Morocco chaos
Fenerbahce sign Morocco striker En Nesyri from Sevilla on long-term contract
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Fenerbahce sign En Nesyri, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
Argentina coach Mascherano rages at Olympic football 'disgrace' after Morocco loss
Argentina denied draw as pitch invasion causes chaos in Olympic opener with Morocco
Hosts France kick off Olympics in style with comprehensive win over USA

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings