  Flashscore News
  Football
  Ligue 1
  Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joins Marseille on loan from Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joins Marseille on loan from Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in action for Tottenham
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in action for TottenhamReuters
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (28) has joined Olympique de Marseille on loan with an option to buy, both clubs said on Monday.

While financial details were not disclosed by either club, British media reported that Marseille have agreed to pay around 16 million pounds for the central midfielder, who has a year left on his contract with Spurs, if they opt to make the move permanent.

The Danish international has made 184 appearances and scored 10 goals for the North London club. He joined Spurs in 2020 after a four-year spell at Southampton, having previously played for Bayern Munich.

Hojbjerg slipped down the pecking order at Spurs last season, with Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur favoured in midfield.

Marseille, who appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as head coach last month, begin their Ligue 1 campaign at Brest on August 18th. They have also signed former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

