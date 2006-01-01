Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Ligue 1
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood joins Ligue 1 side Marseille

Greenwood in action at Getafe
Greenwood in action at GetafeProfimedia
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood (22) has joined Olympique de Marseille on a five-year deal, the clubs said on Thursday.

British media reported that the United academy product will cost the Ligue 1 club up to 31.6 million euros.

Greenwood made 129 appearances and scored 35 goals for United after making his debut in 2019.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe in Spain after United said they wanted to avoid him becoming a distraction despite all criminal charges against him being dropped following allegations, which he denied, of assault and attempted rape.

The winger scored 10 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Getafe, who finished 12th in LaLiga.

Getafe President Angel Torres expressed in May his desire to keep Greenwood for another season, while LaLiga president Javier Tebas said he hoped the forward would extend his stay in Spain.

Marseille, who last month appointed Italian former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as head coach, begin their Ligue 1 campaign at Brest on August 18th.

Mentions
Transfer NewsFootballLigue 1Greenwood MasonManchester UnitedMarseille
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Man United sign Yoro from Lille, Man City announce Savinho
Updated
Celtic sign Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on one-year deal
Manchester United announce signing of highly-rated teenage defender Leny Yoro from Lille
Manchester City complete signing of Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes
Gibraltar FA complain to UEFA over Spain player chants at EURO 2024 celebrations
Georgia's EURO 2024 star Mikautadze rejoins Lyon from Metz on a four-year deal
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's son Maximilian signs professional contract with Milan
Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Aubameyang joins Al Qadsiah from Olympique Marseille
