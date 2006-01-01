France international Rabiot agrees to sign for Ligue 1 giants Marseille

After passing a medical, Adrien Rabiot (29) will sign for Ligue 1 side Marseille, the club announced on Sunday evening.

L'Equipe's Marseille correspondent Mathieu Gregoire had revealed on X that Marseille and Rabiot were in talks over a 2-year contract. The information was correct. OM announced the arrival of the player, subject to passing his medical.

Since the end of his contract with Juventus last June, the French international midfielder has not found a new club and was absent from the latest Les Bleus squad. His salary in Italy was between €7 million and €7.5 million net per year.

Raised at PSG, Rabiot becoming a Marseille player would add spice to the next Classique.