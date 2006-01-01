Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. France international Rabiot agrees to sign for Ligue 1 giants Marseille

France international Rabiot agrees to sign for Ligue 1 giants Marseille

Adrien Rabiot during the Euros
Adrien Rabiot during the EurosJosé Breton / NurPhoto via AFP
After passing a medical, Adrien Rabiot (29) will sign for Ligue 1 side Marseille, the club announced on Sunday evening.

L'Equipe's Marseille correspondent Mathieu Gregoire had revealed on X that Marseille and Rabiot were in talks over a 2-year contract. The information was correct. OM announced the arrival of the player, subject to passing his medical.

Since the end of his contract with Juventus last June, the French international midfielder has not found a new club and was absent from the latest Les Bleus squad. His salary in Italy was between €7 million and €7.5 million net per year.

Raised at PSG, Rabiot becoming a Marseille player would add spice to the next Classique.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Adrien RabiotMarseilleTransfer News
