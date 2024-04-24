Lille appoint Genesio as head coach as Fonseca departs

  Lille appoint Genesio as head coach as Fonseca departs

Lille appoint Genesio as head coach as Fonseca departs

Bruno Genesio previously managed Rennes in Ligue 1
Bruno Genesio previously managed Rennes in Ligue 1Reuters
Lille have appointed Bruno Genesio (57) as their new head coach, with Paulo Fonseca (51) departing after two years in charge, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

Media reports have linked Fonseca with a potential move to Serie A side AC Milan.

Genesio was a midfielder at Lyon for a decade and later coached them for four years. His last managerial role was at Rennes, where he spent two years.

"It was a no-brainer for us when Paulo left, so much so that Bruno was the only coach we contacted and spoke to," Lille president Olivier Letang said in a statement.

"Bruno has a wealth of experience in football, both in Ligue 1 and in European competitions."

