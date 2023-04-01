Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club
Messi is leaving PSG after two years with the French side
Messi is leaving PSG after two years with the French side
Reuters
Lionel Messi (35) will leave Paris St Germain at the end of the season after two years at the French capital, the club said on Saturday.

PSG host Clermont in the final round of Ligue 1 later on Saturday.

"After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris St Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022–23 campaign," PSG said in a statement.

Messi's future at PSG had been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

He has also been linked in the media with a move back to boyhood club Barcelona, with the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami also being touted as a possible destination.

"I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris. To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure," PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said in the club's statement.

"His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future."

While he has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, Messi failed to have a big impact at PSG and in his two seasons at the club, could not help them go past the last 16 in the Champions League.

Mentions
Paris SGMessi LionelFootballLigue 1Transfer News
Related Articles
Lionel Messi's decision over future drawing near with hopes fading of Barcelona return
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'
Same old sad story for PSG despite 11th Ligue 1 title as future looks bleak
Show more
Football
Eden Hazard set to leave Real Madrid after dismal four-year spell at the club
Updated
Luciano Spalletti set for sabbatical and admits leaving Napoli will be hard
Inter Milan gear up for Champions League final with solid victory over Torino
Boss Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City players to seize treble chance after cup triumph
Ilkay Gundogan remains coy on future with Manchester City after FA Cup heroics
Erik Ten Hag says Manchester Utd feel 'broken' after FA Cup final defeat
Jack Grealish makes childhood dreams come true after lifting FA Cup with Manchester City
Milan say Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not extend contract
Barca win Champions League with stunning Wolfsburg comeback
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Updated
Most Read
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open