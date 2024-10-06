Advertisement
Luis Enrique happy with PSG's start to season despite difficulties

Enrique is pleased with his team
Enrique is pleased with his team
Paris St Germain's defence of their Ligue 1 title is already proving a challenge and they have also lost one of their two Champions League games, but manager Luis Enrique (54) is content with his side's early season form.

PSG are unbeaten in the league, but drawing two out of seven games has allowed AS Monaco take a two-point lead at the top of the standings, and Luis Enrique's side were also outclassed in their 2-0 defeat by Arsenal.

The manager, who would not comment on media reports that he has extended his contract at PSG until there is official confirmation from the club, remained upbeat as his side prepare for Saturday's home game with Strasbourg.

"The start of the season in general has been very positive, even more positive than I imagined," Luis Enrique said at a press conference on Friday.

"Throughout the season, it is not a linear process, there are better moments and less good moments. We haven't had any bad spell yet.

"We would like to win every game but that is not possible in football."

The Strasbourg game comes after an international break where many of PSG's players were in action, and the manager accepts this will be a factor in the match.

"We have to bear in mind playing time with international teams, travel time, and fatigue. So, of course that is going to have an effect on the team on the pitch tomorrow," Luis Enrique said.

"We need to win tomorrow but it will not be easy. It is never easy to come back after the international break."

The international break can also have its positive side. One player who has struggled at PSG this season but shone for his country is forward Randal Kolo Muani, who scored both goals in France's 2-1 win in Belgium on Monday.

"That is certainly good news for me as a coach, to see our international players getting good results, produce strong performances, scoring goals, defending well," Luis Enrique said.

"The better they play for their national teams, the better for me."

Strasbourg are seventh in the standings, seven points behind PSG, but they have lost only once this season, and Luis Enrique expects a tough but open game.

"They score goals, they press high, they are dangerous, they are not worried about one-on-one situations," the Spaniard said.

"It will certainly be really difficult, well contested and I think both teams will have chances."

FootballLigue 1Randal Kolo MuaniPSGStrasbourgLuis Enrique
