Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Ligue 1
  Luis Enrique optimistic about PSG's unbeaten run despite draw at Nice

Luis Enrique optimistic about PSG's unbeaten run despite draw at Nice

It wasn't a good night for Enrique and his side
It wasn't a good night for Enrique and his sideHannah McKay / Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique did not seem too disheartened on Sunday even though his side relinquished top spot in Ligue 1 after being held to a 1-1 draw at Nice.

PSG are second with 17 points, two behind leaders Monaco.

"We are at the beginning of the season. The start seems promising to me. I like what I see. I think it's a much better start than last season," the coach told a news conference on Sunday.

Luis Enrique's side struggled to find their rhythm against Nice and, although they levelled in the second half thanks to Nuno Mendes' strike from Ousmane Dembele's cross, the coach felt his players made a number of mistakes.

"There was a level of inaccuracy from most of the players that was not usual and a lot of very simple technical actions, easy passes, situations that we normally solve, a very high number of unusual mistakes."

He added, however, that he was proud of his players' reaction after the first half and that it was too early in the season to give them performance 'grades' as the important thing is to win the league.

"I am especially proud after a bad first half. A really bad one. I'm proud of their spirit. They concentrated on the game, on trying to turn the game around.

"Grades are given at the end of the season. When the season is over we'll see the grade... The important thing is to win the league. The most important thing is to be in contention for all the titles," he added.

PSG face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on October 19 before taking on PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League three days later.

PSG Nice Luis Enrique
