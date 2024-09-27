Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. PSG's Luis Enrique defends decision to drop Dembele, expects tough game at Nice

PSG's Luis Enrique defends decision to drop Dembele, expects tough game at Nice

Dembele scoring a penalty vs Portugal at the Euros
Dembele scoring a penalty vs Portugal at the EurosReuters/Carmen Jaspersen
Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique had no qualms about dropping Ousmane Dembele (27) for disciplinary reasons, saying on Saturday that he did it for the good of the team even though they lost for the first time this season without the Frenchman.

With Kylian Mbappe no longer at the club, Dembele has become the focus of PSG's attack and the 27-year-old France international has started the season well with four goals and four assists in all competitions.

However, Dembele was dropped for their Champions League trip to Arsenal - where PSG suffered a 2-0 defeat - after what French media reported was a discussion between the two.

"When a player doesn't meet their obligations, this is the sort of thing that can happen. Everything is now in order," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Nice, without giving more details of what happened.

"I'm tough when I have to be tough and more permissive when it is needed. That is one of my big skills as a coach and as a person. Every player has a series of obligations to meet, so every player who does that is available.

"If they make a serious mistake, I will make the right decision, whether it is easy or difficult. I have no issue in doing that even if it seems difficult because we always think about what is best for the team."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are unbeaten with 16 points, ahead of AS Monaco on goal difference.

"We're doing well. After analysing the game (against Arsenal), we've changed our mentality and we're back in league action, ready to compete. That is a good thing because if you lose, there is a game straight after," Luis Enrique said.

"We are imperfect, we will improve but I am certain that this team will fight in all competitions. If we replay this match against Arsenal, at home at the Parc des Princes, perhaps the result will not be the same."

Nice are ninth under new coach Franck Haise and Luis Enrique said that while some aspects of their game are similar, they are "very tight defensively" having conceded only six goals so far and he expects a tricky game.

"They have a well-known coach with a personality that he instils in his teams. They play at a high level, so it will be difficult. They press high up the pitch and are strong on the ball," he said.

"They defend well and it will certainly be tough. It has always been a difficult place to go but we are motivated to continue doing what we are doing to stay top of the table." (This story has been corrected to say four goals, not seven, in paragraph 2)

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Ousmane DembeleKylian MbappePSG
Related Articles
Liam Rosenior winning over sceptical Strasbourg fans as Ligue 1 rolls on
Mbappe has recovered, but Real Madrid will take no risks for clash vs Lille
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Everton host Newcastle in Premier League as Atalanta lead Genoa
Updated
Brentford beat stubborn Wolves in eight-goal thriller
Arsenal stage stirring second-half comeback to down Southampton as Saka stars
Kovacic bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to edge Fulham in Premier League
Bowen on fire as West Ham trounce lowly Ipswich at home
Union Berlin score first-half double to stun Dortmund and leapfrog them in Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel produce valiant comeback to steal point from reigning champions Leverkusen
Arne Slot happy with record start, but sterner tests await Liverpool
Udinese find late winner against Lecce to move up to second in Serie A
Juve coach tight-lipped on Pogba's future after doping ban reduction
Most Read
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Football Tracker: Everton host Newcastle in Premier League as Atalanta lead Genoa
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings