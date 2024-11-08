Advertisement
Luis Enrique planning to shuffle PSG squad for Angers trip in Ligue 1

Reuters
PSG top the scoring charts in Ligue 1 with 29 goals this season
PSG top the scoring charts in Ligue 1 with 29 goals this season
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique (54) on Friday said he needs all his players prepared as he intends to shuffle his squad for Saturday's Ligue 1 match at Angers to find a way through a packed fixture schedule.

PSG's disappointing Champions League campaign continued on Wednesday when they slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat by LaLiga's Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes, leaving the Parisian side in the elimination zone.

However, they are still top of the Ligue 1 standings with 26 points from 10 matches, six points ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

Angers, sit in 15th place with 10 points.

"The most important match is tomorrow...," Luis Enrique told reporters. "Tomorrow, we'll rotate.

"I feel that with so little rest I need players. Angers are a highly motivated opponent who play at home... they can defend well and create problems in transition thanks to their wingers. I need all the players ready."

PSG will be without Ecuadorian centre back Willian Pacho. The 23-year-old travelled to Ecuador on Thursday to re-join his national team and did not participate in Friday's training session, the club said.

Luis Enrique said while there has been a "blockage in finishing", he was relishing the challenge as they seek to bounce back from the Atletico loss.

PSG have scored three goals in four matches in the Champions League, but they top the scoring charts in Ligue 1 with 29 goals this season.

"After a match like Wednesday's, and I've been through others in my career, it's difficult. Emotions are going to absorb everything. The result will make you see everything in a negative light," the Spanish coach said.

"How am I feeling? Perfectly. The more difficult it is, the better. We're aware that there's a blockage in the finishing. There's no denying it, it's a general problem. We need to overcome that, through confidence, by trying to create clearer chances, and collectively.

"I know it's a medium to long term project, and there will be ups and downs."

Follow Angers vs PSG with Flashscore.

