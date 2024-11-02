Advertisement
  Early Dembele strike gives PSG hard-earned victory over 10-man Lens

Early Dembele strike gives PSG hard-earned victory over 10-man Lens

Amos Murphy
PSG players celebrate their opening goal
PSG players celebrate their opening goalFRANCK FIFE / AFP
Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain side extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table to six points with a slender 1-0 victory over European hopefuls RC Lens.

Less than three months into the season, PSG already look like champions-elect, with the Parisian outfit wasting no time in their Saturday afternoon clash against Lens.

A sharp burst of pace from Bradley Barcola helped him get in behind the visitors’ backline, with the Frenchman picking out his compatriot and fellow winger Ousmane Dembele, who was arriving at the back post to tap home into an empty net.

In fairness, Lens stood firm after falling behind, with PSG held to just one at the break. Hopes of a Lens comeback were slashed just after the restart though, with a rash tackle from Abdukodir Khusanov on Achraf Hakimi resulting in a red card for the Lens full-back.

Referee Willy Delajod had originally waved play on, but Khusanov’s fate would be sealed after the official reviewed the incident at the monitor, deciding that a sending-off was the only appropriate outcome.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

With the man advantage, PSG were able to pile on the pressure and came close to snatching a second. Lee Kang-in was the first to try his luck from range, but the substitute’s effort flashed just wide of the far post, before the ever-dangerous Barcola forced a stretched save out of Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba.

But with Lens offering nothing going the opposite way, PSG didn’t have to worry too much about their three points coming under threat.

Their unbeaten start to the season stretches to 10 matches, with very few, if any, teams in the division looking anywhere near their current level. As for Will Still's side, the loss sees them drop out of the European places on goal difference.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1PSGLens
