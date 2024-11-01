Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. PSG boss Luis Enrique insists no extra pressure on in-form Barcola ahead of Lens clash

PSG boss Luis Enrique insists no extra pressure on in-form Barcola ahead of Lens clash

Reuters
PSG boss Luis Enrique
PSG boss Luis EnriqueReuters / Manon Cruz
Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique (54) said on Friday that the Ligue 1 leaders do not want to put any additional pressure on the shoulders of forward Bradley Barcola (22) who has been enjoying a fine campaign.

The France international, capped nine times, has scored eight goals in 12 appearances for PSG across all competitions this season.

"I don't know and I'm not worried...," Enrique told reporters when asked how far Barcola can he go.

"But when he doesn't score, others will, that's how teams work.

"There's no extra responsibility, everyone has to protect everyone, there can't be one player under more pressure."

The Spaniard said he was relying on all his players when asked about French forward Randal Kolo Muani, who has been linked with a move away from the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Kolo Muani, 25, joined PSG from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt last year and has been named in the starting 11 in just two Ligue 1 matches this season.

"I trust what I see in matches and in training. With a coach like me, a player who isn't playing can turn his situation around by the way he trains," Enrique said ahead of Saturday's home clash against fifth-placed Lens.

PSG will have to partially close a stand at their home stadium when they host Toulouse on November 22nd after being sanctioned over homophobic chanting during a game against Strasbourg last month.

Enrique said he condemns any type of physical or verbal violence and homophobic acts of any kind.

"But what I see is that there are only sanctions against PSG. The stand is closed every four mornings, whereas in other teams you hear all kinds of things and I don't see any sanctions...," he added.

"But I would remind you that I firmly condemn all types of violence, whether physical or verbal. Verbal violence is already very distressing, physical violence I won't add to that."

Follow PSG's weekend clash against Lens with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Bradley BarcolaRandal Kolo MuaniPSGLens
Related Articles
PSG ordered to partially close stand against Lens after homophobic chanting
Peerless PSG bask in joy of victory after Marseille mauling in Ligue 1
PSG cruise to Le Classique victory over sorry Marseille
Show more
Football
Legendary striker Dwight Yorke appointed Trinidad and Tobago manager
Chelsea boss Maresca welcoming reunion with ex-teammate Van Nistelrooy at United
Current and former Manchester United players back incoming head coach Amorim
Wolves sporting director handed ban for misconduct after Manchester City loss
Atletico Madrid permanently ban fans after racism issues and crowd trouble
Tottenham defender Van de Ven out with hamstring strain until after international break
No serious concerns for Savinho in boost for injury-riddled Manchester City
Editors' Picks: Heavyweight football clashes sharing spotlight with WTA Finals
Goalkeeper Kobel joins decimated Dortmund's injury list ahead of Leipzig tie
Most Read
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United head coach from mid-November
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings