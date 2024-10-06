Lyon continue to rise up Ligue 1 after cruising to away victory against Le Havre

Lyon claimed a fifth consecutive win across all competitions with an emphatic 4-0 victory at the Stade Océane against Le Havre, who succumbed to a fifth successive Ligue 1 defeat.

This resurgent Lyon side began brightly in Normandy, peppering the ball around with confidence against a Le Havre team that had lost six of their previous eight league meetings.

An excellent delivery from Rayan Cherki presented Malick Fofana with the game’s first chance, but his shot was deflected wide at the far post. Cherki was looking lively and provided an audacious back-heeled pass which just missed Alexandre Lacazette before Maxence Caqueret rifled the loose ball over the bar.

It was perhaps inevitable that Les Gones broke the deadlock, with the goal arriving just after the half-hour courtesy of Abner.

The left-back netted his first Lyon goal with a perfectly executed volley after Timothee Pembele inadvertently headed an Ainsley Maitland-Niles cross into the Brazilian’s path.

Didier Digard’s side were a tad fortunate not to be more than a goal down at the break, as another enticing cross from Cherki was narrowly missed by Corentin Tolisso in first-half stoppage time.

Following a sobering opening 45 minutes, Le Havre emerged after the break with greater intensity. Le Club Doyen looked dangerous from corners, as Gautier Lloris headed over from a corner, while Loic Nego fired narrowly wide just moments later after reacting quickest to Lucas Perri’s punched clearance.

However, it was Lyon who struck again, serving as a real sucker punch just three minutes shy of the hour mark.

Caqueret expertly intercepted the ball in midfield and laid it off to Tolisso, who in turn played a perfectly weighted pass for Fofana to take into his stride and slot home past Arthur Desmas.

It was effectively game over in the 71st minute following another devastating break forward by Pierre Sage’s men, finished off when Lacazette slid the ball in at the far post from Cherki’s cross to score his first league goal of the season.

Andre Ayew came close to scoring what would have been a mere consolation for Le Havre when his free-kick from a promising position grazed the roof of the net.

There was still time for Said Benrahma to add extra gloss to the scoreline with a clinical close-range finish, and secure Lyon a ninth victory in 13 Ligue 1 games on the road in 2024.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Maxence Caqueret (Lyon)

