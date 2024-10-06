Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Lyon continue to rise up Ligue 1 after cruising to away victory against Le Havre

Lyon continue to rise up Ligue 1 after cruising to away victory against Le Havre

Malick Fofana celebrates after scoring
Malick Fofana celebrates after scoringProfimedia/ CTK / Panoramic / Federico Pestellini
Lyon claimed a fifth consecutive win across all competitions with an emphatic 4-0 victory at the Stade Océane against Le Havre, who succumbed to a fifth successive Ligue 1 defeat.

This resurgent Lyon side began brightly in Normandy, peppering the ball around with confidence against a Le Havre team that had lost six of their previous eight league meetings.

An excellent delivery from Rayan Cherki presented Malick Fofana with the game’s first chance, but his shot was deflected wide at the far post. Cherki was looking lively and provided an audacious back-heeled pass which just missed Alexandre Lacazette before Maxence Caqueret rifled the loose ball over the bar.

It was perhaps inevitable that Les Gones broke the deadlock, with the goal arriving just after the half-hour courtesy of Abner.

The left-back netted his first Lyon goal with a perfectly executed volley after Timothee Pembele inadvertently headed an Ainsley Maitland-Niles cross into the Brazilian’s path.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Didier Digard’s side were a tad fortunate not to be more than a goal down at the break, as another enticing cross from Cherki was narrowly missed by Corentin Tolisso in first-half stoppage time.

Following a sobering opening 45 minutes, Le Havre emerged after the break with greater intensity. Le Club Doyen looked dangerous from corners, as Gautier Lloris headed over from a corner, while Loic Nego fired narrowly wide just moments later after reacting quickest to Lucas Perri’s punched clearance.

However, it was Lyon who struck again, serving as a real sucker punch just three minutes shy of the hour mark.

Caqueret expertly intercepted the ball in midfield and laid it off to Tolisso, who in turn played a perfectly weighted pass for Fofana to take into his stride and slot home past Arthur Desmas.

It was effectively game over in the 71st minute following another devastating break forward by Pierre Sage’s men, finished off when Lacazette slid the ball in at the far post from Cherki’s cross to score his first league goal of the season.

Andre Ayew came close to scoring what would have been a mere consolation for Le Havre when his free-kick from a promising position grazed the roof of the net. 

There was still time for Said Benrahma to add extra gloss to the scoreline with a clinical close-range finish, and secure Lyon a ninth victory in 13 Ligue 1 games on the road in 2024.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Maxence Caqueret (Lyon)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Le HavreLyonMaxence Caqueret
Related Articles
French football league condemns homophobic chants at PSG match
Lyon ease to straightforward win over Nantes to continue winning run
10-man Marseille produce remarkable late show to beat Lyon in Ligue 1 classic
Show more
Football
Simeone lauds impact of Atletico's substitutes in comeback win over Leganes
Football Tracker: Roma and Inter prepare for blockbuster clash, Barcelona hosting Sevilla
Updated
Wolves manager O'Neil left fuming with late VAR decision in defeat by City
Jones stars as Liverpool beat Chelsea to return to the top of the Premier League
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's late winner deserved and rightly-ruled
Leverkusen striker Boniface only 'slightly injured' in car accident
Updated
Sorloth and Griezmann inspire Atletico to comeback victory over Leganes
John Stones grabs controversial late winner as Manchester City beat stubborn Wolves
Impressive Fiorentina hit struggling Lecce for six in dominant Serie A victory
Most Read
Football Tracker: Roma and Inter prepare for blockbuster clash, Barcelona hosting Sevilla
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings