  4. Lyon ease to straightforward win over Nantes to continue winning run

Lyon ease to straightforward win over Nantes to continue winning run

Lyon leapfrogged their opponents with the win
Lyon leapfrogged their opponents with the winČTK / AP / Laurent Cipriani
Lyon extended their winning run to four matches across all competitions by beating Nantes 2-0 in convincing fashion in Ligue 1, lifting Pierre Sage’s men into the top seven in the process.

Lyon were looking to keep the good times rolling as they welcomed Nantes to the Groupama Stadium, though they faced an opponent who’d had the benefit of a free week to prepare for this clash.

And the Canaries started the game like a well-rested side, flying out of the traps and almost opening the scoring when Moses Simon nearly added to his two goals this season by firing an effort at Lucas Perri after bursting into the penalty area.

Much to the relief of the home fans, Lyon grew into the first half, and ended up drawing first blood when a cross fizzed in by Saïd Benrahma was poked home by full-back Nicolás Tagliafico for his first goal of the season. 

Tagliafico celebrates his opener
Tagliafico celebrates his openerIcon Sport / ddp USA / Profimedia

The hosts continued to dominate after taking the lead, and were unfortunate not to be heading in at the break with a bigger margin. Malick Fofana, who dazzled in the Europa League against Rangers in midweek, was left particularly aggrieved as he rattled the post with an effort from a tight angle.

With no wins in their previous three league games, it was no surprise to see Nantes trail at the break - or that they started the second half in the same vein.

Their deficit was finally doubled nine minutes after the restart, as another low cross - this time from Corentin Tolisso - caused mayhem in the visitors’ box, resulting in Nicolas Pallois turning the ball into his own net from close range.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

Despite their two-goal advantage, Lyon showed no signs of shutting the game down as action flowed from end to end. That almost worked in their favour, as a fast break saw Ernest Nuamah strike against the upright.

Finally, however, Sage’s men held what they had and saw out a victory which extends their unbeaten H2H run to seven matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1LyonNantes
