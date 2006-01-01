Lyon sign former Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha on loan from Galatasaray

Olympique Lyonnais have signed Galatasaray's Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha (31) on loan for the 2024-2025 season, the Turkish club said in a statement.

Galatasaray said Olympique Lyonnais will pay a temporary transfer fee of 3 million euros for the player.

In July 2023 Zaha joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

The wide forward scored 10 goals in all competitions for the Istanbul-based side, but fell out of favour towards the end of last season. He only played in two friendlies for Ivory Coast last year and was left out of their Cup of Nations squad.