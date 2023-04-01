Marseille hit out at fans' representatives following alleged threats in tense meeting

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Marseille hit out at fans' representatives following alleged threats in tense meeting
Marseille hit out at fans' representatives following alleged threats in tense meeting
Marseille fans inside the Orange Velodrome
Marseille fans inside the Orange Velodrome
Reuters
Olympique de Marseille hit out at their fans' representatives after they allegedly threatened the club's management and pressured them to resign during a meeting held on Monday.

"Following a meeting held on Monday 18 September 2023 at the Robert Louis-Dreyfus Training Centre, representatives of the supporters' associations expressed their desire to see the current OM board resign.

"The threat of a 'war' against them was made, as long as they did not resign," OM said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The OM Board believes in a transparent and regular relationship with its supporters, and everyone at the club - players, staff and management - considers that criticism is an integral part of the role and honour of representing OM on and off the pitch.

"On the other hand, the OM Board cannot accept personal threats. Its members cannot tolerate individual attacks or any form of unfounded public defamation.

"A relationship based on intimidation cannot guarantee the minimum acceptable conditions for the club's Board to continue to invest in the transformation of OM."

Marseille are fourth in Ligue 1 after two wins and three draws but failed to qualify for the Champions League this season, as they were knocked out in the third qualifying round by Panathinaikos.

Mentions
MarseilleFootballLigue 1
Related Articles
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Marseille confirm signing of winger Ismaïla Sarr from Watford
Ligue 1 side Marseille swoop for veteran striker Aubameyang from Chelsea
Show more
Football
Howe 'proud' of Newcastle's Champions League return in Milan
Felix shines as Barcelona put on impressive display to thrash sorry Royal Antwerp
Wasteful Man City come from behind to ease past Red Star Belgrade
Goalkeeper Provedal strikes late stunner to earn point for Lazio against Atletico
Mbappe leads PSG to perfect start in Champions League with comfortable win over Dortmund
Red card helps Ronaldo's Al Nassr win Asian Champions League opener
Tough challenge for Inter to repeat last year's 'wonderful ride' to CL final, Inzaghi says
Brentford's Rico Henry out for remainder of season with knee injury
Newcastle dig in for hard earned point against AC Milan on return to Champions League
Most Read
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings