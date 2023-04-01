Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Kylian Mbappe did not play in midweek for France against Germany due to a reported knee injury
Kylian Mbappe did not play in midweek for France against Germany due to a reported knee injury
Reuters
Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe (24) should be available against Nice in Ligue 1 on Friday after sitting out a friendly against Germany earlier this week, coach Luis Enrique (53) said on Thursday.

PSG embark on a challenging run of games because after facing Nice, they will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday and then host Marseille in the league the next weekend.

Mbappe was an unused sub as France lost 2-1 in Germany on Tuesday and France manager Didier Deschamps said after the game that the striker had suffered a knee issue the day before in training.

"We will analyse him tomorrow to find out what is going on," Luis Enrique told a press conference on Thursday.

"Yes, he was affected this week. We will discuss tomorrow to find out if he will be ready (for Nice). But I think he will."

The Spanish coach said it was complicated to prepare the game after the international break as some of the players have not managed to get back into training yet.

"Today, we had the arrival of (midfielder Manuel) Ugarte and (defender) Marquinhos. However, we've been working together for two months, so they already know the instructions," Luis Enrique said.

"Nice are a very hard-working team with a young coach, but with experience. They take a lot of risks. They don't speculate about the result but are both brave and bold with and without the ball."

A tribute will be paid to former PSG midfielder Marco Verratti (30) on Friday at the Parc des Princes, after he signed with Qatari side Al-Arabi on Wednesday following 11 years at the Paris-based club.

"Verratti will be there before the match tomorrow, it will be an opportunity to pay tribute to him. It will be special, for him and for his family."

PSG are second in Ligue 1 with eight points from four games, two points behind leaders AS Monaco and level with third-placed Marseille.

Follow the clash with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1NiceMbappe KylianMarseilleParis SGVerratti Marco
Related Articles
Lyon reeling after worst start in 57 years as PSG gunning for first win
Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti left out of PSG squad for season opener
PSG coach Luis Enrique hoping for solution to Kylian Mbappe dispute
Show more
Football
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Updated
Disrespectful to write off Luton after three games, says manager Rob Edwards
Kyle Walker signs new Manchester City contract until 2026 after summer of speculation
Bayern Munich's Swede Eriksson set to shine as Frauen-Bundesliga begins
Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho told to train separately from first team
Messi, Mbappe and Haaland among FIFA Best award nominees, Bonmati on women's list
Jude Bellingham workload is only cloud on his horizon after dream Real Madrid start
Arsenal CEO Venkatesham to step down next year
Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement
Updated
Most Read
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings