Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti left out of PSG squad for season opener

Some of PSG's star players are looking to exit the club
Reuters
Kylian Mbappe (24), Neymar (31) and Marco Verratti (30) have been left out of the Paris St Germain squad for Saturday's season-opening home match against Lorient, with the trio's future in the French capital looking uncertain.

Relations between Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions have been tense since the forward said he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The French international was also left out of PSG's squad for their Asian pre-season tour last month.

Mbappe is among a number of players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the transfer window, which closes on September 1st, with French media reporting that record signing Neymar and Italian midfielder Verratti have been deemed surplus to requirements.

PSG said earlier this week that Neymar was suffering from a viral infection.

Follow PSG's opening match of the season against Lorient

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Mbappe KylianNeymarVerratti MarcoParis SGLorient
Declan Rice was a crucial addition but Thomas Partey remains Arsenal's key cog in midfield

