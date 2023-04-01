Mbappe and PSG make light work of Lyon

Kylian Mbappe scored twice against Lyon
A devastating first-half display took Paris Saint-Germain to a resounding 4-1 win against Lyon in Ligue 1, recording their sixth consecutive game at Groupama Stadium unbeaten.

Lyon have faced a plethora of problems on and off the pitch already this season, and there was one of their own making as Corentin Tolisso was pickpocketed by Manuel Ugarte in his own box before taking out the Uruguayan.

 Having played the pass to Tolisso, Anthony Lopes couldn’t keep out Kylian Mbappe’s ensuing penalty despite getting a leg to it just four minutes into his return from injury.

Les Gones attempted to fight back with Tino Kadewere forcing a brilliant block from Marquinhos and Rayan Cherki hitting the side netting.

The hosts simply couldn’t deal with Luis Enrique’s imperious side, though, and their deficit was doubled when Achraf Hakimi continued his run after being involved in good link-up play with Ousmane Dembele to poke the ball home when Lopes couldn’t hold the winger’s low cross.

After Hakimi hit the crossbar from another opportunity and Gianluigi Donnarumma made a superb save to deny Tolisso, Lyon’s night got worse as Ugarte slipped the ball through for Marco Asensio to coolly slot away.

With the final kick of a humiliating first half for Les Gones, Mbappe dinked in an exquisite finish to top the league’s scoring charts with his fifth of the season.

Half time substitute Mama Balde brought a glimmer of hope with some good work down the left, but Ernest Nuamah’s tame effort wasn’t enough to capitalise and PSG were soon back on the front foot with Dembele sending a header onto the crossbar and another effort agonisingly close to the top corner.

Donnarumma denied Nuamah’s header but Lyon were finally given reason to celebrate when a penalty was awarded for Warren Zaïre-Emery fouling Nicolas Tagliafico as he tried to get the rebound. 

Tolisso sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to dispatch his spot-kick, although it was nothing more than a consolation as Lyon endure a winless run in the first four league matches of a campaign for the first time since 2000/01.

PSG, meanwhile, continued their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 campaign by earning back-to-back victories.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

