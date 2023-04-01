Messi jeered by supporters on his final PSG appearance

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Messi jeered by supporters on his final PSG appearance
Messi jeered by supporters on his final PSG appearance
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi
AFP
Lionel Messi (35) was jeered by a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he played his final game for the club in the Ligue 1 champions' 3-2 home defeat by Clermont on Saturday.

Messi's expected departure from the French giants after two seasons was officially confirmed by PSG in a statement shortly before Saturday's game.

"His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be underestimated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future," said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

Yet Messi's name was jeered by some fans as the teams were announced at the Parc des Princes and the Argentinian World Cup winner was again whistled sporadically during the match.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi (C)
AFP

There was little riding on the game itself after PSG wrapped up a record 11th French title last weekend, and Christophe Galtier's side contrived to throw away a two-goal lead.

Sergio Ramos, whose own departure from PSG was confirmed on Friday, marked his final appearance by heading in a Vitinha cross for the opener in the 16th minute.

Tribute to injured Rico

Mbappe, looking to end a fifth consecutive season as Ligue 1's top scorer, then scored a penalty to make it 2-0 with his 29th league goal this season, which he marked by holding up goalkeeper Sergio Rico's number 16 jersey.

Spaniard Rico, PSG's back-up goalkeeper, is in a serious condition in hospital in Seville after being injured in a horse-riding accident last weekend.

"The most important thing was the tribute to Sergio," Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"There are more important things than football, and on the pitch we were already champions. We could have lost 22-0 and that would not have changed anything for us.

"We had to pay tribute to Sergio. I think we have all been affected by what is an extremely serious situation. We have been worried about that all week and so we tried to pay tribute in the best possible way."

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal by holding up a jersey of goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who is in serious condition after a horse-riding accident
AFP

Mbappe's goals tally left him two ahead of Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the final standings.

Johan Gastien pounced on a Marco Verratti mistake to pull a goal back for Clermont, who then saw Grejohn Kyei miss a penalty.

The visitors then equalised in first-half stoppage time when Mehdi Zeffane netted from close range after Gianluigi Donnarumma spilt the ball.

Kyei got Clermont's winner in the second half when he turned in a cross with his knee.

A famous win for Clermont sees them finish the season in eighth place.

PSG picked up the championship trophy after the game but end the season with seven league defeats, all of them suffered in 2023.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Messi LionelParis SG
Related Articles
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club
Lionel Messi's decision over future drawing near with hopes fading of Barcelona return
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'
Show more
Football
Club captain Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid after 14-year career
Updated
Thomas Frank and Brentford overachieved with the league's smallest wage budget
Treble-winning Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou set for Tottenham Hotspur talks 'within days'
My suffering worth it for Barca's Champions League win, says Putellas
Kylian Mbappe targets Ligue 1 scoring record with PSG next season
Fan dies after falling from a stand at River Plate stadium
USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win over Young Africans
Ligue 1 roundup: Ajaccio earn some pride with Marseille win, Montpellier see off Reims
Serie A roundup: Lazio secure second place finish, relegated Cremonese end season on high
Ligue 1 European battle: Rennes secure Europa League spot as Lyon and Monaco falter
Most Read
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win over Young Africans
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club