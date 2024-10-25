Advertisement
PSG reject league order to pay Kylian Mbappe £46m in unpaid wages

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain will refuse to comply with an order by the league to pay Kylian Mbappe (25) 55 million euros (£46m) in back pay, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday.

A French league committee has attempted to mediate the increasingly bitter row between Real Madrid forward Mbappe and the club he left this year.

Mbappe has demanded the figure which he says is made up of the final three months of his salary plus several bonuses.

But Qatar-owned PSG argue that the 25-year-old had agreed to waive the sum in August 2023.

AFP has contacted Mbappe's spokespeople for comment.

