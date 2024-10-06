Luis Enrique praises youngster Senny Mayulu after win over Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique (54) was full of praise for midfielder Senny Mayulu (18) after the teenager helped his side to beat Strasbourg in Saturday's Ligue 1 encounter.

The youngster scored his first-ever league goal in the 4-2 win and was heavily involved in the match until he was substituted off in the 67th minute alongside Fabian Ruiz.

"He's showing he has great potential, personality, and skills. He's very effective in the box. He scored tonight but could have had two more. I’m very happy for him," Luis Enrique told DAZN.

"He's a player for the future, I'm very satisfied that he stayed in Paris. We'll have a lot of joy with him."

The side, featuring a young line-up that also includes teenagers Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery, have now scored 25 goals in eight matches.

"There must be matches with tension, and for young players to develop, I believe they need to feel our trust in them and have the chance to play in these types of games. I think that's what we have demonstrated since last season."

Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-in also scored during the match, showcasing the team's well-rounded attacking prowess.

"My goal is to develop the team. In the past the team relied on individual talent but that’s no longer the case. We have many players who can score, but I don't care who scores or makes the assists," Luis Enrique said.

"What matters to me is that everyone contributes to both attack and defence. The objective is to win titles and to play in the best possible way."

PSG will next face PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday in the Champions League.