PSG turn on the style in second half against Strasbourg to return to top of Ligue 1

Asensio celebrates his goal
Asensio celebrates his goalProfimedia
Paris Saint-Germain made it five wins in a row at the Parc des Princes after running out 4-2 winners against RC Strasbourg Alsace. As a result, Les Parisiens are now unbeaten in 15 head-to-head games (W12, D3).

After failing to beat OGC Nice before the international break, Luis Enrique’s men were looking to return to winning ways and came flying out the traps. Senny Mayulu was proving to be the most dangerous threat for the Parisians, and the midfielder crashed a long-range effort against the post on 12 minutes.

The 18-year-old then put the home side ahead just past the quarter-hour mark after being slipped through by Bradley Barcola, firing the ball into the roof of the net at the near post.

The hosts continued to steam forward against a Strasbourg side that were just about coping with the attacking onslaught. This time, Warren Zaire-Emery played Marco Asensio through on goal but Djordje Petrovic defended his near post.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

 Liam Rosenior’s men grew into the contest as the half drew on but PSG headed into the half time break with their lead intact.

PSG came flying out for the second half and doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart. The visitors failed to clear a cross into the box, allowing Desire Doue to fire the ball on goal, which Petrovic spilled into the path of Asensio, who tapped home.

After rarely threatening Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG net, Strasbourg pulled a goal back just before the hour-mark when Sekou Mara pounced on a loose ball in the box to tap home.

Yet any hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed after Barcola showed great composure in the box to take a touch and fire into the far corner, restoring Les Parisiens’ two-goal lead.

Zaire-Emery thought he had netted a fourth after his ball across goal inadvertently deflected in but the youngster was found to be offside following a VAR review.

However, that moment ultimately proved inconsequential as the home side coasted through the remaining 25 minutes, adding a fourth goal in the 90th minute as Lee Kang-in tapped home.

Pape Daouda Diong’s stoppage-time consolation for Strasbourg had little effect on the outcome, as Les Parisiens provisionally move back to the top of the table, level on points with AS Monaco while Strasbourg’s unbeaten run comes to an end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Bradley BarcolaPSGStrasbourg
