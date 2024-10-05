Advertisement
  4. 10-man Monaco left frustrated after being held to goalless draw by Lille

10-man Monaco left frustrated after being held to goalless draw by Lille

Teze was shown a red
Teze was shown a red
AS Monaco missed the chance to open up a five-point lead at the summit of Ligue 1 after Jordan Teze’s second-half dismissal stunted their momentum against LOSC Lille, allowing Les Dogues to secure a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

Having made their best start to a top-flight campaign since 1960/61, Monaco looked full of confidence in the opening exchanges, with Aleksandr Golovin and Eliesse Ben Seghir both going close to an early breakthrough.

The high-flying hosts continued to create plenty of chances in a dominant first-half showing but Lucas Chevalier stood firm in the Lille goal to thwart efforts from Caio Henrique and Golovin before Ben Seghir directed a close-range header wastefully wide of the target.

Match stats
Match stats

Determined to make their pressure count before the interval, Adi Hütter’s side spurned another good opportunity to take the lead when Teze fired narrowly over the bar after sharp attacking play from Takumi Minamino.

Monaco’s profligacy in front of goal carried over into the early stages of the second half, with Ben Seghir and Minamino going agonisingly close to a deserved opener.

Grateful to still be on level terms, Lille were handed a major boost shortly after the hour mark when the hosts were reduced to 10 men following a reckless challenge from Teze on substitute Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Ligue 1 top five
Ligue 1 top five

Armed with the numerical advantage heading into the final 25 minutes, Bruno Génésio’s men looked to swing the contest in their favour. However, despite seeing more of the ball, clear-cut chances came at a premium as the Monaco rearguard held firm.

It was the hosts who came closest to snatching a dramatic late winner when Denis Zakaria saw a low effort parried away by Chevalier, as Hütter’s side continued their unbeaten start to the season to move three points clear at the summit.

Lille, meanwhile, will be disappointed not to have created more in the closing stages, as their winless H2H away league run extends to 13 matches (D8, L5).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bafodé Diakité (LOSC Lille)

See a summary of the match at Flashscore

Mentions
FootballLigue 1LilleMonaco
