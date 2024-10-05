Lille come from behind to beat Toulouse in Ligue 1 and move inside the top four

Lille OSC came from behind to register a third successive win across all competitions, beating Toulouse 2-1 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy – a venue they’ve still lost at just three times in Ligue 1 since September 2022.

Following up a famous UEFA Champions League victory over Real Madrid in midweek was always going to be difficult for Lille just three days on, but their performance in the first half left a lot to be desired no matter the circumstances.

Despite being up against a Toulouse side that had made their joint worst start to a top-flight campaign in 21 years, the Mastiffs failed to register a single shot on target before the break, with Edon Zhegrova squandering their best opportunity, as he dragged an effort wide of the near post after cutting in off the left.

After several openings went begging owing to a lack of quality in the final pass, the Violets made Lille pay by breaking the deadlock. Yann Gboho showed a clean pair of heels to his marker on the left and delivered a pinpoint cutback into the danger area.

Despite a heroic block from Gabriel Gudmundsson to thwart Aron Donnum’s effort, the hosts had no answer for Zakaria Aboukhlal’s follow-up, which needed to be confirmed with the help of goalline technology.

Toulouse had avoided defeat in their previous 10 Ligue 1 matches when leading at half-time, and the visitors came close to doubling their lead within moments of the restart.

Aboukhlal’s cross was lashed towards the bottom corner by Josh King, but Lucas Chevalier reacted well to get down and save the shot.

That scare perhaps awakened Bruno Genesio’s men, who were the width of the woodwork away from a leveller moments later, as Jonathan David headed against the post from close-range.

The Canadian’s blushes were spared when his side restored parity before the hour mark with a gorgeous piece of link-up play.

Osame Sahraoui’s exquisite lofted ball found the run of Angel Gomes, who met it on the volley and poked home at the near post to the relief of the home faithful.

And Lille’s patience would be rewarded when Mitchell Bakker’s glorious chip proved decisive.

Released by Ayyoub Bouaddi, the full-back showed the composure of a forward to put his chance away, though it was only awarded after a four-minute VAR review.

A fourth win in six head-to-head's lifts Lille into the top-four, while it’s sure to be a long international break for Toulouse boss Carles Martinez Novell.

He faces increased scrutiny on his job with his side sitting in the relegation zone – and to quite literally add insult to injury, he’ll also need to recover after hurting his ankle while celebrating his side’s opening goal.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angel Gomes (Lille OSC)

