PSG should take action over homophobic chants, says French Sports Minister

  Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
Homophobic chants were audible during PSG's Ligue 1 game against visiting Marseille
Reuters
Paris Saint Germain should make a formal legal complaint against their fans responsible for homophobic chants during the Ligue 1 game against visiting Olympique de Marseille at the weekend, France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera said on Monday.

During the 4-0 win over their rivals at the Parc des Princes, PSG supporters in the Boulogne kop were heard celebrating with homophobic chants aimed at Marseille and a lot of the home crowd clapped along.

"It is unthinkable to remain deaf to such hateful and homophobic chants in our stands," Oudea Castera said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Yesterday, these chants spoiled the party at the Parc. They must be eradicated from our stadiums as a matter of urgency. I made sure last night that a firm response was forthcoming.

"I invite PSG to lodge a complaint to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice so that they can be removed from the stadiums."

Oudea Castera added that the matter was now in the hands of French soccer's governing body LFP.

In a statement, French champions PSG said the club "intend to step up its prevention work in the fight against homophobia, and will be meeting all its partners on this vital issue in the coming days."

PSG next visit Clermont on Saturday.

