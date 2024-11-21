Wilfried Nancy (47) of the Columbus Crew was named Major League Soccer's 2024 Coach of the Year on Wednesday after guiding the reigning champions to club records for points and goals in a season.

The Frenchman coached the Crew to the MLS crown in his first season as manager in 2023 after spending two prior campaigns at Montreal.

This season the Crew squad won the Leagues Cup and were runner-up in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Columbus went 19-6 with nine drawn for 66 points, second overall in MLS behind Miami, scoring a team-record 72 goals.

Nancy became the first Crew coach since Sigi Schmid in 2008 to win the award, which is voted for by players, clubs and members of the media.

Nancy earned 40% of the total votes compared to 33% for runner-up Gerardo Martino of Inter Miami. Nancy dominated player voting, edged Argentina's Martino in media votes, and shared top spot with Martino in club voting.

Columbus was eliminated by the New York Red Bulls in the opening round of the MLS playoffs.