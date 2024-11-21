Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Colombus Crew's Wilfried Nancy named MLS Coach of the Year

Colombus Crew's Wilfried Nancy named MLS Coach of the Year

AFP
Colombus Crew's Wilfried Nancy
Colombus Crew's Wilfried NancyBrett Davis - USA TODAY Sports
Wilfried Nancy (47) of the Columbus Crew was named Major League Soccer's 2024 Coach of the Year on Wednesday after guiding the reigning champions to club records for points and goals in a season.

The Frenchman coached the Crew to the MLS crown in his first season as manager in 2023 after spending two prior campaigns at Montreal.

This season the Crew squad won the Leagues Cup and were runner-up in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Columbus went 19-6 with nine drawn for 66 points, second overall in MLS behind Miami, scoring a team-record 72 goals.

Nancy became the first Crew coach since Sigi Schmid in 2008 to win the award, which is voted for by players, clubs and members of the media.

Nancy earned 40% of the total votes compared to 33% for runner-up Gerardo Martino of Inter Miami. Nancy dominated player voting, edged Argentina's Martino in media votes, and shared top spot with Martino in club voting.

Columbus was eliminated by the New York Red Bulls in the opening round of the MLS playoffs.

Mentions
FootballMLSColumbus CrewInter MiamiCF MontrealNew York Red Bulls
Related Articles
Eric Quill takes charge of MLS club FC Dallas as new head coach
MLS playoffs lose Messi after Miami defeat but league feels big boost
Club World Cup berth softens the blow of Miami shock defeat to Atlanta
Show more
Football
Goncalo Ramos nearing return for PSG, a boost the club needs ahead of hectic schedule
CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman signs three-year extension
Bronze strikes as Chelsea join Lyon in Women's Champions League quarters
Former Chelsea star Juan Mata joins owners group of new MLS team
EXCLUSIVE: Meulensteen believes Arsenal need mentality shift to win title
Arsenal preparing audacious offer for Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler
Barcelona wont return to Camp Nou until at least mid-February
Manchester City test relished by Hammarby's Blakstad in Women's Champions League
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
The top five performers over the international break
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
An emotional goodbye: Nadal leaves a 'proud legacy' as he officially enters retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings