Eric Quill during his time as New Mexico United's head coach

FC Dallas, which missed the MLS playoffs this year for the second time in four seasons, named Eric Quill (46) as the club's new head coach on Wednesday.

The American, a former assistant coach for the Columbus Crew, had guided New Mexico United to the US Open Cup quarter-finals and United Soccer League quarter-finals this year.

"I can't wait to get started," Quill said. "I'm extremely excited and truly honoured to get the opportunity to lead FC Dallas into the 2025 season and beyond."

Quill, who coached the FC Dallas development club from 2019-2021, replaces Peter Luccin, an interim coach named in June after the firing of Nico Estevez, now the coach of MLS rival Austin FC.

Dallas finished 11th in the Western Conference in the 2024 campaign after going 11-15 with eight drawn.

"We're so excited to welcome Eric Quill back to the FC Dallas family," club chairman and chief executive Clark Hunt said. "Eric is a championship-caliber coach who has experience leading teams to the top of the table."

From 1997 through 2005, Quill was an MLS midfielder for the Tampa Bay Mutiny, Kansas City Wizards, New York MetroStars and Dallas Burn.