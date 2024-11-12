Advertisement
Ecuador international Angulo dies at 22 after car crash in October

Reuters
Marco Angulo in action for Cincinnati
Marco Angulo in action for CincinnatiKatie Stratman - USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Ecuador international Marco Angulo has died at the age of 22, a month after suffering critical injuries in a car crash, the Ecuadorean football federation said on Tuesday.

Angulo was involved in a traffic accident on October 7th that also resulted in the death of his former youth team teammate Roberto Cabezas.

Angulo sustained head injuries and a lung contusion and died at a hospital in Quito on Monday night after a week in intensive care.

Angulo had been playing for Ecuadorean league champions LDU Quito since March, on loan from MLS side Cincinnati. Angulo made his senior debut for the South American nation in 2022 and had earned two caps.

"Former player of La Tri, who defended our country's colors with talent and dedication at every opportunity. Marco was not only an outstanding player but also a great teammate," the Ecuadorean FA said on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco — a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate. He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered," Cincinnati said in a statement.

"Marco is survived by his wife and young son. He was 22 years old."

According to Ecuadorean media reports, three people, including Angulo, died out of the five in the vehicle during the crash.

