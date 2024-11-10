Advertisement
  Atlanta United knock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami out of MLS playoffs

Atlanta United knock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami out of MLS playoffs

AFP
Messi and Inter Miami suffered a shock defeat
Messi and Inter Miami suffered a shock defeat
Lionel Messi's goal of winning the MLS Cup title came to an abrupt end on Saturday with his Inter Miami suffering a shock first-round elimination from the playoffs after a home defeat to Atlanta United.

Miami had won the regular season campaign with a record points total but after losing twice in the best-of-three series, being defeated 3-2 in the decider, the MLS Cup favourites and their eight-time Ballon d'Or winner are out.

All the accolades Miami received for their regular season 'Supporters' Shield' triumph count for little after an Atlanta team which finished ninth in the Eastern Conference pulled off a stunning upset.

Inter took the lead in the 17th minute when Messi was denied by a diving save from Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan but Matias Rojas followed in to slot home the loose ball.

Just two minutes later though, Atlanta levelled when a deflected pass from Dax McCarty fell to Jamal Thiare who confidently fired home with a sweet strike.

Miami were stunned when moments later Thiare struck again after McCarty lifted the ball forward to Russian Aleksei Miranchuk who slipped the ball inside to the Senegalese striker who blasted home to make it 2-1.

Diego Gomez thought he had brought Miami level in the 23rd minute but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The former USA and Aston Villa keeper Guzan was in inspired form as he frustrated Miami's search for an equalizer.

It was Messi who finally broke through in the 65th minute, meeting a Marcelo Weigandt cross from the right with a thundering header.

Miami pushed forward in search of the winner but instead, they were caught out once again with Pedro Amador's cross from the left headed home at the back post by Polish midfielder Bartosz Slisz.

Atlanta will now face Orlando in the Eastern Conference semi-finals with New York Red Bulls and New York City clashing in the other conference semi.

