EXCLUSIVE: LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz on missing out on EURO 2024 & the rise of MLS

While the Polish national team is exiting EURO 2024, Los Angeles FC's Polish star Mateusz Bogusz (22) is having the best season of his career. In this exclusive interview with Flashscore, he talks about missing out on selection and his sparkling form in MLS.

The midfielder-cum-forward from Ruda Slaska is having the best season of his career to date, just three goals short of Lionel Messi in the scoring charts. He probably won't be the king by the end of the season, as he is only temporarily a striker, but since May 12th, Bogusz has recorded a goal or an assist in eight consecutive MLS matches.

His goals, often scored with powerful strikes from distance, have become the highlight of matches for LAFC, with whom he is contracted until the end of 2026.

His best performance of the season came on the same weekend which was disastrous for the Polish national team that he is not a part of. A day after the Poles' 3-1 defeat to Austria, Bogusz notched two goals and an assist in a league match against the San Jose Earthquakes, after which he was praised by media on both sides of the Atlantic, including here on Flashscore.

Valued at €2 million in the winter window, he could be worth as much as €4 million by the summer. This is the perfect time to talk to a footballer whose name is increasingly being mentioned in the context of his national team and around the States.

Bogusz was our Man of the Match against San Jose AFP, Flashscore

I remember the moment of the national team announcement in May, you had just scored another goal, and in the post-match conference, you were asked about EURO 2024. In Poland, you were mentioned as one of those who was unlucky to miss out...

"Let me put it this way. It's difficult to expect a call-up if there is no contact from the staff two or three weeks before the announcement. So at that time, I already thought that it probably wasn't coming. But about a month or two before the announcement my form was great and somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought that I could go to the Euros.

"I was hoping to hear from someone and that there would be some interest. But there wasn't, so it's hard for me to say anything, I've never been on the national team before. The Euros is a big tournament and, you know, I would like to be there, because I know I could do it."

Back to the post-match conference; you mentioned then that you had no contact "with this staff." That suggests contacts with previous ones. When was the last contact you had with the Poland setup?

"It is true, there was contact with coach (Czeslaw) Michniewicz, but I happened to suffer a ligament injury. Under (Fernando) Santos, there was also contact before the appointments for the September and October matches (Santos was sacked on September 13th - editors note)."

So in a way, it was unfortunate for you to have the change of coach. I remember watching your next goal on May 30th, I was overwhelmed by the feeling that I was witnessing a kind of response to not being called up. Was I wrong?

"Did I have it in my head that I wanted to show something? No, it's hard to go into a match with the mindset that I have to prove something. I play for myself to just be fulfilled and that's it. But you know you want to keep good form going.

"And you also know that it motivated me a bit. It wasn't any particular thought that I wanted to show someone or I wanted to prove something. I was just a bit angry and it went away."

If that's how you let out your anger, it's hard to think of a better way. Another game and another assist, then another goal, then another assist. And a moment ago you mentioned that you play to fulfill yourself. Do you feel fulfilled in your new, modified position further up the pitch?

"It's known that it's not my natural position, but if you watch the matches, you can see what it looks like. I actually play more as a 10. As a nine, I only come out to press when the opposing team starts from their goal. Other than that, my position doesn't have much in common with a nine. I'd say it's even better for me because I can go both ways and run in behind defenders, or drop deep to get the ball for myself.

"I definitely have more space in my new free role. I can run around the pitch, look for passes between the lines, turn and drive forward. The position has little to do with a nine, but eventually, the form has come and I hope to keep it for a long time.

"The numbers are finally coming in because before that my game was good but the numbers were a bit lower. Now the goals have started coming in, and the assists too. The only thing to do is keep it up and keep playing.

"I don't like to assume, so when I go into a game I assume just to play a good game. To be on the ball, to get the action going, and you know somewhere back there it would always be nice to get a goal or an assist. But I don't have that kind of thing where I assume I have to score.

"First of all, I want to play well, create actions, and the rest - what comes out of it - is all for the best. That is also my role. I'm not expected to just shoot, because I'm more responsible for playing the build-up."

You've had over a year in MLS at this point. According to an old stereotype, it's a league for retirees and not for development. However, you can see by your progression that it is possible to do a lot in the US. But do you see yourself playing in the MLS in two, three or four seasons?

"It's known that I'm here now, I'm focusing on what's here now, but there's nothing to hide here. And the club knows, and I know, that they bought me with this idea to sell me. For now, I want to play my best for the club that gave me the chance. They bought me with the thought that I would come back to form, play good matches and that they could sell me. We'll see.

"But I also don't agree with the thesis that MLS is that kind of league. You know, it's easy to say that if someone doesn't watch the games and see just some strange plays. And these things happen in every league in the world, there are always some hiccups. If someone follows this league, they can see that it's not easy, it's very physical and demanding. We have some really big players here.

"I'm not saying it's the best league in the world, like the Premier League or LaLiga, but the league has improved mega and I think it's a phenomenal place for young players to show their skills, especially on the offensive or players after an injury, like me.

"I joined a team that practically dominate in every game, have the ball and are fighting for the championship. I couldn't think of anything better, because instead of playing somewhere in the bottom of, for example, LaLiga or Italy, struggling to keep up and just kicking balls around, I get to play in a team that have the ball, create things and I develop in that aspect."

Of course, I don't think that - we follow the Polish leagues daily and we have seen our own issues. But I'm saying it because one still encounters similar opinions often. Speaking of the stereotype about retirees: your club has signed Olivier Giroud. Do you already know how much your situation could change with his arrival?

"Certainly not, because I don't even know when exactly Olivier will come. I know he still has the Euros ahead of him and then he will probably have to rest. But it doesn't matter. We don't have such a classic nine right now and we can't wait for him to come and I'll probably go back into the midfield."

Is the prospect of playing with such a veteran player something that excites you?

"We already have some great players here, like Hugo Lloris. That's why it's something cool that I'll get to meet him before the end of his career and there will definitely be something to pick up from him as well, something to learn."

With Lloris, you don't form an offensive duo but what about in the locker room? Do you get on? Have you learnt a lot from him or the other experienced players?

"Well, yes, I actually sit next to Hugo in the changing room, one seat next to him, and we have a good relationship. He's a normal person. He may be a world champion but that doesn't change the fact that he's just a person. I feel so comfortable with him that we talk about practically everything.

"When he sees something, he always hints, after training or at matches he gives tips, but on a day-to-day basis, it's really hard for me to pinpoint one thing. I certainly don't feel like I'm sitting next to a champion because he's just a locker-room mate and I think that's what everyone appreciates about him the most."

Bogusz has nine goals and four assists in MLS so far this season Flashscore

And outside of the locker room, what is life like in Los Angeles? The city has a reputation as one where everyone lives in their own enclaves, how do you find it?

"In the beginning, you have to learn that if you live in one neighbourhood, that's where you are. The first two or three months were quite chaotic because I didn't know much, I would go on the wrong road somewhere and had to stand in traffic for a long time. It was unpleasant.

"Now that I've learned, I think it's one of the most beautiful places to live. There's a cool climate, it's not too warm and it's just beautiful here: there's the ocean, there's the mountains, you can do everything here. I couldn't think of a better place for this moment.

"But as I said, this is just my opinion. Everyone prefers something different, from my perspective I'm really not missing anything here."

How about recognition? Because it's a metropolis of 10 million people, and football is still not that popular. Do you ever get spotted in town?

"I'm not such a recognisable player but we have our own fans here and it has happened more than once that I've gone to a shop or a mall somewhere and a few fans have come up to take a photo. And it's quite normal, it's nice, it happens, but you know it's not as much as in Europe.

"In the restaurant sometimes people come up, because there are a lot of visitors from Europe, whether it's from Italy or Spain, or people from Mexico. They live for football pretty much, in these countries, the ball comes first and they are very interested in living here."

As EURO 2024 is underway, I will not deny myself this question to finish: who will win the tournament?

"Who will win the Euros? I don't know, I was hoping Poland! (Laughs.) My favourite is Portugal at this tournament."