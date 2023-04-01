Former Manchester United striker Chicharito departs LA Galaxy

  Former Manchester United striker Chicharito departs LA Galaxy
Former Manchester United striker Chicharito departs LA Galaxy
The playmaker from Guadalajara scored 39 goals in 82 matches over all competitions for the Galaxy
The playmaker from Guadalajara scored 39 goals in 82 matches over all competitions for the Galaxy
AFP
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (35) has departed the Los Angeles Galaxy, the MLS club and Mexican forward both announced on Friday.

The playmaker from Guadalajara scored 39 goals in 82 matches over all competitions for the Galaxy from 2020 to 2023 but suffered a torn right knee ligament last June in a US Open Cup quarter-final to end his campaign early.

"Life becomes exciting when you allow yourself to change and evolve to new challenges," Hernandez posted on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone who was involved in my journey these 4 years. Thank you for everything @lagalaxy."

Hernandez was a two-time MLS All-Star and led the Galaxy in scoring in 2021 and 2022, netting 18 goals last year and 17 in 2021.

"We are grateful to Javier for his dedication and contributions to the LA Galaxy," said Galaxy coach and sporting director Greg Vanney.

"In four seasons with the Galaxy, Javier was a passionate leader for our club on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Hernandez played six Premier League campaigns for Manchester United, scoring 37 goals in 103 matches.

He spent much of the 2014-15 season on loan to Real Madrid, scoring seven goals in 23 LaLiga matches, and was with German side Bayer Leverkusen for the next two seasons, scoring 28 goals in 54 matches.

Hernandez returned to the Premier League with West Ham United, netting 16 goals in 55 matches, and had a brief stay at Sevilla before joining the Galaxy in 2020.

Superb Las Palmas pick up shock, historic victory over Atletico Madrid
PSG outclass Montpellier to move back to Ligue 1 summit
Football Tracker: Bologna keep up strong start with Lazio win as weekend's games begin
Newcastle director admits Tonali betting breaches a 'massive shock'
Boca Juniors and Fluminense urge fans to behave ahead of Libertadores final
Mainz terminate El Ghazi's contract over posts on Israel-Hamas conflict
Arsenal's Eidevall says women's football has 'diversity problem'
Lille fans banned from going to Marseille due to fears of violence
