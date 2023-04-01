Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal

Mukhtar is one of the best players in America
Mukhtar is one of the best players in America
Profimedia
Hany Mukhtar (28) of Nashville and Denis Bouanga (28) of reigning champion Los Angeles FC will lead the Major League Soccer All-Stars against Arsenal next month, MLS announced Tuesday.

A 26-man roster for the July 19 match in Washington features 12 players chosen in voting by players, media and fans plus 12 picked by MLS All-Star coach Wayne Rooney of DC United and two selected by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Mukhtar, an attacking midfielder from Germany, has scored a league-leading 13 goals this season after winning the 2022 MLS Most Valuable Player award and last season's Golden Boot with 23 goals.

The MLS lineup also includes Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, who was in Argentina's World Cup-winning squad.

MLS-leading Cincinnati has three players in the line-up - Argentine midfielder Luciano Acosta and defenders Alvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga.

See the full team in the Twitter thread below.

