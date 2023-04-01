Head coach Bob Bradley fired by Toronto FC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Head coach Bob Bradley fired by Toronto FC
Head coach Bob Bradley fired by Toronto FC
Bob Bradley on the sidelines for Toronto
Bob Bradley on the sidelines for Toronto
Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports
Bob Bradley (65) has been fired as head coach and sporting director of Toronto FC, the Major League Soccer club said on Monday, after the team managed just three wins from 20 games.

Bradley, who took over Toronto in November 2021, was relieved of duties after a run of poor results that has the club second from the bottom of the Eastern Conference ahead of only Inter Miami with a 3-7-10 record (win-loss-draw).

"Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here. We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected," said Toronto FC President Bill Manning in a statement.

Terry Dunfield (41), who was in charge of Toronto FC under-17 academy team, has been named interim head coach.

The well travelled Bradley has coached in England, Egypt, Norway, the Netherlands along with five MLS clubs.

He was also head coach of the US men's national team from 2006-11 guiding them to the knockout round of the 2010 World Cup.

Mentions
FootballToronto FCInter MiamiUSAMLS
Related Articles
Sergio Busquets to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami on free transfer
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
Argentina manager Scaloni believes Messi deserves his big-money MLS move
Show more
Football
James Milner to Lionel Messi: The 10 best free transfers of the modern era
Jeddah named host city for 2023 Club World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Updated
Veteran midfielder Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2024
Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Barcelona sign Manchester City's treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer
Footballer Benjamin Mendy to return to UK as he faces retrial for alleged sex offences
Mexico begin Gold Cup in style with thumping victory over Honduras in opener
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director Rodrigo Ares De Parga leave after four months
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations