  4. Houston Dynamo's Hector Herrera given red card for spitting at feet of referee

Houston Dynamo's Hector Herrera given red card for spitting at feet of referee

Reuters
VAR caught Herrera's spit
VAR caught Herrera's spitMaria Lysaker / Imagn Images
Houston Dynamo captain Hector Herrera (34) was sent off for spitting near the feet of the referee during his side's penalty shootout defeat by the Seattle Sounders in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup playoffs.

Houston were reduced to 10 men for the second consecutive game when Herrera was sent off in the 66th minute in Texas, where Seattle won 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw late on Sunday.

While the referee initially did not spot the incident, Herrera was shown a red card after a Video Assistant Referee review, according to US media reports.

The incident occurred after Herrera had received a yellow card for a foul on Seattle defender Jackson Ragen.

The 34-year-old midfielder, capped 105 times for Mexico, has made 82 appearances for the MLS side since joining from LaLiga's Atletico Madrid in 2022.

