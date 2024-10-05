Inter Miami on track for MLS record points after win in Toronto

Inter Miami remained on track for the record points tally in Major League Soccer history after Leonardo Campana's stoppage-time goal gave them a 1-0 win at Toronto.

Miami started with all their big-name stars, including Lionel Messi, on the bench but the Argentine was introduced in the 61st minute to the delight of many in the Toronto crowd.

The Florida side had already secured the Supporters' Shield, for the top team in the regular season, with their midweek win at the Columbus Crew.

With top seed and home-field advantage secured for the playoffs, the only target left for Miami is to try to better the record of 73 points in a season set by the New England Revolution in 2021.

The win leaves Miami on 71 points ahead of the final game of the season - at home to New England on October 19th.

An uneventful game, on a less-than-perfect field, was settled in added time when Luis Suarez, also on as a substitute, pumped a cross into the box and Ecuador international Campana took the ball on his thigh before volleying home on the turn.

It was only the second shot on target of the game for Miami and midfielder Julian Gressel said they were now gunning for the record.

"I think we'd all be lying if we said it doesn't matter. Now we have something to play for in front of our home fans it would be a nice way to finish off with that record-setting season," he said.

It was Toronto's final game of the campaign and their slim hopes of making the post-season ended a few hours later when when D.C. United enjoyed a 2-1 win at the New England Revolution.

A left-foot blast from Pedro Santos gave D.C. a third-minute lead in five minutes later MLS's leading scorer Christian Benteke took advantage of chaos in the New England defence to make it 2-0.

The Revolution back line failed to deal with a simple long ball down the middle and Belgian striker Benteke headed past the advancing keeper Aljaz Ivacic for his 23rd goal of the season.

An own goal from Finnish defender Matti Pelotola, who headed a cross from Ian Harkes into his own net, provided some late nerves but D.C. held on for three points which leave them in 8th place, in a wildcard spot, level on 40 points with Montreal and three ahead of Philadelphia going into the final round of games on October 19.

Philadelphia fell to a 3-2 loss at defending champions Columbus, who have secured second spot in the East behind Miami.

Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez scored twice for the Crew to leave the Union with only the slimmest of hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Twelth-placed Atlanta United also have a mathematical chance of post-season action after beating the New York Red Bulls, who have qualified, 2-1.

The final playoff wildcard spot in the Western Conference meanwhile went to Portland, who clinched their postseason berth on Saturday without kicking a ball after rivals Austin were beaten 2-1 by Los Angeles Galaxy.