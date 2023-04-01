Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Inter Miami fall in friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Inter Miami fall in friendly
Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Inter Miami fall in friendly
Messi holds up his eighth Ballon d'Or
Messi holds up his eighth Ballon d'Or
AFP
Inter Miami saluted Argentine star Lionel Messi's (36) eighth Ballon d'Or on Friday, but their friendly match to mark the achievement ended in a 2-1 loss to MLS rivals New York City FC.

The defeat, in a match between two teams long out of the MLS championship running, was just a footnote on a celebratory night that began with Messi offering his thanks to fans for the welcome he'd received in Florida.

Fans, many of them shouting "Messi! Messi!" in unison, nearly filled the DRV PNK stadium - despite the fact that the club's MLS season ended last month.

"Thank you for being here, for this beautiful tribute," Messi said after raising the trophy he'd collected in Paris last month.

"I have been here for a short time, but it seems like a lot of time.

"I want to thank all the people of Miami, not only those who are here, but in the city in general, for the treatment I and my family have received during this time.

"They showed me a lot of affection, they made me feel at home."

The superstar received a rapturous welcome when he arrived at Inter Miami in July and powered the struggling franchise to the Leagues Cup title in a tournament with MLS and Mexican league clubs in August.

He played his first MLS regular season match for Miami on August 26th as a second-half substitute, scoring a goal in Inter's 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls to snap an 11-match winless streak.

But nagged by a late-season leg injury, Messi was unable to lift Miami from the league cellar into the MLS Cup playoffs.

Even so, he has electrified the US league, his appeal underscored by a spike in jersey sales and a rise in sales of MLS season pass viewing subscriptions as well as ticket sales wherever Miami played.

Fans were chanting for him again late in Friday's match, but he was unable to produce an equalizer in a contest won by NYCFC with goals from Talles Magno and Julian Fernandez.

Messi's latest Ballon d'Or rewarded exploits achieved well before his move to MLS, namely his inspirational performances at last year's World Cup in Qatar where he scored seven goals and was named the tournament's best player as he carried Argentina to victory.

But Messi said he was aiming to build on Miami's Leagues Cup crown next season - when his club will defend that title and compete in the US Open Cup and CONCACAF Champions Cup in addition to their MLS campaign.

"I had no doubt that we were going to have a good time, that we were going to enjoy ourselves and today I have even less doubts that next year is going to be much better," he said.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelInter MiamiMLS
Related Articles
Giorgos Giakoumakis named top MLS newcomer ahead of Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami eliminated from MLS play-off contention
Miami's playoff hopes fade after Chicago rout as Lionel Messi absence continues
Show more
Football
Security increased in Kosovo before Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel
Football Tracker: Saturday serves up a feast of football across Europe's top leagues
Updated
Manchester United defender Jonny Evans out for 'next few weeks' with injury
National Women's Soccer League to launch expansion process for 16th team
Spanish defender Maffeo named in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
Megan Rapinoe meets high stakes with a smile ahead of her final match
Athletic score last-gasp penalty to win seven-goal thriller against Celta Vigo
Davide Calabria returns to Italy squad, Ciro Immobile misses out
Luis Diaz's father shares details of kidnapping, doesn't intend to leave Colombia
Most Read
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings