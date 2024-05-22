Ajax agree fee with Nice for coach Francesco Farioli according to French media

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Eredivisie
  4. Ajax agree fee with Nice for coach Francesco Farioli according to French media

Ajax agree fee with Nice for coach Francesco Farioli according to French media

Nice coach Francesco Farioli applauds fans
Nice coach Francesco Farioli applauds fans Reuters
Ajax Amsterdam have agreed a fee for the release of Nice coach Francesco Farioli with the 35-year-old expected to sign a three-year contract in the coming days, according to media reports in France and the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Italian Farioli will replace John van 't Schip following a poor season in the Eredivisie in which Ajax ended fifth, their lowest finish since the 1999-00 season.

Ajax will pay Nice 1.25-million euros ($1.35 million) in compensation according to NOS.nl as Farioli becomes the first foreign coach at the club since the Dane Morten Olsen in 1997.

Farioli, in his third full season as a coach, took Nice to fifth in Ligue 1 this term. He previously led Turkish clubs Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor, and joined Nice at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Farioli was goalkeeper coach under former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi at Benevento and Sassuolo, and did not play professional football himself.

Mentions
FootballEredivisieNiceAjaxF. KaragumrukBrightonAlanyasporBeneventoSassuolo
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Why INEOS want Ten Hag out at Man Utd, De Zerbi keen to exit Brighton
Ajax suffer six-goal humiliation by Feyenoord in Dutch 'Klassieker'
Ajax Amsterdam suspend CEO Alex Kroes amid share trading suspicions
Show more
Football
Gian Piero Gasperini hails 'incredible' Atalanta history-makers
Atalanta win first-ever Europa League and end Leverkusen's historic unbeaten run
Updated
Atalanta clinch Europa League as Ademola Lookman hat-trick crushes Bayer Leverkusen
Updated
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
How Erling Haaland's performances and numbers have changed this season
Spurs fall to Newcastle in Melbourne penalty shootout
Budapest's Puskas Arena to host Champions League final in 2026
Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year
Oaktree takes ownership of Inter Milan after missed payment
Updated
Most Read
Atalanta clinch Europa League as Ademola Lookman hat-trick crushes Bayer Leverkusen
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Xabi Alonso ready to snap losing streak against Atalanta in Europa League final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings