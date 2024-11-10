New York City advance to MLS playoffs semi-finals with nail-biting win over Cincinnati

New York City are in the playoff semi-finals for the third time in four years

Sixth-seed New York City FC upset FC Cincinnati on Saturday to advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the MLS Cup playoffs, the team's third appearance in three of the last four seasons.

After sharing the opening two games of their best-of-three first-round series, New York and Cincinnati finished Saturday's decider deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

That set up a nerve-jangling penalty shoot-out that was eventually won 6-5 by New York after Mitja Ilenic buried City's ninth spot-kick into the top corner.

Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano had single-handedly kept his team alive earlier in the shoot-out, denying what would have been match-winning spot-kicks from Thiago Martins and Kevin O'Toole.

But Cincinnati's luck ran out after New York goalkeeper Matthew Freese saved from Teenage Hadebe with his team's ninth kick.

That set up Ilenic for the chance to seal victory and the Slovenian made no mistake, coolly converting from the spot to send New York into an Eastern Conference semi-final derby clash against New York Red Bulls.