Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley to retire at end of 2023 MLS season

Michael Bradley (36), one of the most capped players in the history of the US men's team and an all-time great for Toronto FC, will retire as a professional after the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, the club said on Tuesday.

Bradley joined Toronto in 2014 and the long-time captain was a key player in the club's treble-winning season in 2017 when the Reds captured the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, and Canadian Championship.

"For the last 10 years I have spilled my blood, sweat and tears trying to help this club be the best it could be," explained Bradley

"There were some incredible days – moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life – and some bad ones too. But I never stopped giving everything I had."

Bradley lifted nine trophies as Toronto captain and is second on the club's all-time list with 308 appearances in all competitions, trailing only Jonathan Osorio.

Bradley registered 19 goals in all competitions with Toronto and is the only player who has played every minute of every MLS Cup Playoff game in the club's history.

"Over the past decade with Toronto FC, Michael Bradley has become a club legend," said Toronto FC President Bill Manning.

"As captain in over 300 games, Michael has raised many trophies along the way and has represented this club in the best possible way. His accomplishments with TFC will live on forever and all of us at the club thank him for the memories."

Bradley's farewell MLS match on Saturday against Orlando City will cap a 19-year career that saw him play for seven top-division clubs in Europe and North America.

Gifted both tactically and physically, Bradley used his exceptional skill as a dominant central midfielder to become one of the US national team's most prolific players.

Bradley won two CONCACAF Gold Cups (2007, 2017) and played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He scored 17 international goals and is third in the team's all-time appearance chart with 151 caps.

Bradley's last appearance for the national team came in 2019.