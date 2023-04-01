Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

Dominik Kruzliak (27) made his first move outside Slovakia in July when he made his way to Volos in Greece but after just two months he may be looking for a new employer. The Super League outfit terminated their cooperation with him after Kruzliak was guilty of conceding a penalty in stoppage time in the previous round, after which Volos lost to AEK Athens 2-3.

Kruzliak moved from Slovakia for the first time in the summer after four years in the colours of Dunajska Streda, when he agreed a deal with a team from the top Greek league, Volos.

In three matches in the starting eleven, he helped the club to just one point, with Volos having a negative score of 4-8 over those games.

An unexpectedly quick end to his stint in Greece was to come after the Slovak stopper caused a penalty with a handball.

Nordin Amrabat, whose brother Sofyan is on loan at Manchester United this season, converted the penalty kick and secured the win for AEK.

"Volos announces the mutual termination of the contract with Dominik Kruzliak. We do not wish him well in the future, but we will definitely remember him," reads the club's brief statement.

Kruzliak's stats in recent seasons Flashscore

Greek media reported that Volos owner Achilleas Beos, who has a controversial past, is believed to be behind the decision. He was convicted of attempting to bribe a referee while facing a number of other criminal charges, including running a criminal organisation, sexual violence and money laundering.

But after a disappointing finish, Kruzliak has no shortage of new offers. Newcomers to the Slovak Nike League, FC Kosice, are reported to be one of the possible suitors for his services.