Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Nike liga
  4. Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Kruzliak's Greek journey came to a sudden end
Kruzliak's Greek journey came to a sudden end
dac1904.sk
Dominik Kruzliak (27) made his first move outside Slovakia in July when he made his way to Volos in Greece but after just two months he may be looking for a new employer. The Super League outfit terminated their cooperation with him after Kruzliak was guilty of conceding a penalty in stoppage time in the previous round, after which Volos lost to AEK Athens 2-3.

Kruzliak moved from Slovakia for the first time in the summer after four years in the colours of Dunajska Streda, when he agreed a deal with a team from the top Greek league, Volos

In three matches in the starting eleven, he helped the club to just one point, with Volos having a negative score of 4-8 over those games.

An unexpectedly quick end to his stint in Greece was to come after the Slovak stopper caused a penalty with a handball.

Nordin Amrabat, whose brother Sofyan is on loan at Manchester United this season, converted the penalty kick and secured the win for AEK.

Volos 2 AEK Athens 3

"Volos announces the mutual termination of the contract with Dominik Kruzliak. We do not wish him well in the future, but we will definitely remember him," reads the club's brief statement.

Kruzliak's stats in recent seasons
Flashscore

Greek media reported that Volos owner Achilleas Beos, who has a controversial past, is believed to be behind the decision. He was convicted of attempting to bribe a referee while facing a number of other criminal charges, including running a criminal organisation, sexual violence and money laundering.

But after a disappointing finish, Kruzliak has no shortage of new offers. Newcomers to the Slovak Nike League, FC Kosice, are reported to be one of the possible suitors for his services.

Mentions
FootballNike ligaVolosKruzliak DominikFC Kosice
Related Articles
Bolivian tournaments cancelled over alleged match-fixing
Report deems Leicester City crash failure 'irrecoverable'
Updated
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off
Show more
Football
Spain's Hermoso files legal complaint over Rubiales kiss
Updated
Flekken gets the nod as Dutch search for regular keeper continues
Premier League to support new PFA brain health assistance fund
Pressure rising for struggling Germany as Japan & France await
United say they're taking Antony assault allegations seriously
Man Utd sign Women's World Cup top scorer Miyazawa
Jorge Vilda says Spain sacking 'unfair' and 'undeserved'
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Most Read
United States and Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals
Manchester United under pressure to act over Antony assault claims
Gauff routs Ostapenko to reach US Open semi-finals
Fritz aims to down Djokovic as Gauff faces Ostapenko at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings