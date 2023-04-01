Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

Kruzliak moved from Slovakia for the first time in the summer after four years in the colours of Dunajska Streda, when he agreed a deal with a team from the top Greek league, Volos.
In three matches in the starting eleven, he helped the club to just one point, with Volos having a negative score of 4-8 over those games.
An unexpectedly quick end to his stint in Greece was to come after the Slovak stopper caused a penalty with a handball.
Nordin Amrabat, whose brother Sofyan is on loan at Manchester United this season, converted the penalty kick and secured the win for AEK.
Volos 2 AEK Athens 3
"Volos announces the mutual termination of the contract with Dominik Kruzliak. We do not wish him well in the future, but we will definitely remember him," reads the club's brief statement.
Greek media reported that Volos owner Achilleas Beos, who has a controversial past, is believed to be behind the decision. He was convicted of attempting to bribe a referee while facing a number of other criminal charges, including running a criminal organisation, sexual violence and money laundering.
But after a disappointing finish, Kruzliak has no shortage of new offers. Newcomers to the Slovak Nike League, FC Kosice, are reported to be one of the possible suitors for his services.