Argentina secure progression at Olympics with narrow win over Ukraine

Argentina avoided a third consecutive group stage exit at the Olympic football tournament, seeing off Ukraine 2-0 at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2008.

Group B was wide open heading into matchday three, with all four sides locked on three points each after the opening two rounds.

Argentina - who held top spot before a ball was kicked on goal difference - dominated the opening exchanges, though turning that dominance into chances to score was proving difficult.

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez was unsurprisingly their most dangerous outlet throughout the first half, first threatening with a curler from the edge of the area that drifted wide.

A turgid first half that had failed to produce a shot on target before the 42nd minute suddenly exploded into life in the closing stages. After being slipped through by Thiago Almada, Alvarez fired wide at the near post before Luciano Gondou was denied when one-on-one with the goalkeeper for Argentina, while Ukraine showed their threat with a thunderous Ilya Krupskyi strike that stung the palms of Geronimo Rulli on the stroke of half-time.

With Morocco 3-0 up against Iraq by the break in the group’s other fixture, it was Argentina holding all the cards heading into the second half, leading the Ukrainians on goal difference.

Their position was strengthened even further within two minutes of the restart in extraordinary fashion, as Almada surged forward and unleashed a ferocious long-range strike that flew past a helpless Kiril Fesiun to hand Javier Mascherano’s men the lead.

Conceding so quickly following the restart was a hammer blow to the Ukrainians, who failed to muster much by way of reply. A raft of substitutions did little to rally the underdogs, nor did the newly-found solidity of an Argentinian defence that had failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their prior two matches at the Games.

Ukraine’s elimination from the competition, which had long since appeared inevitable, was confirmed in stoppage time when Claudio Echeverri finished on the rebound to ensure his side advanced to the knockout stages where a blockbuster clash with hosts France could await them.

It wasn't quite the perfect day for the Argentines though, with Morocco's 3-0 win over Iraq - which was secured by three early goals - giving the African nation top spot in the group.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thiago Almada (Argentina)